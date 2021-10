Anett Kontaveit Ekaterina Alexandrova will battle for a WTA 500 title in the final of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit defeated Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-4 in Saturday’s semis and became the second player from her country to reach the Kremlin Cup final, after Kaia Kanepi’s runner-up finish in 2011. The victory over Moscow debutante Vondrousova is world No.20 Kontaveit 76th career win over a Top 50 player. Following Cleveland and Ostrava triumphs, the 25-year-old Kontaveit is looking for her third title in as many months.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO