It’s still hard to believe we just recently passed the 7-year mark of living on this planet without the late and great Robin Williams. His death by suicide came as a shock after a long battle with major depression and some other health complications. While the beloved comedian received an initial diagnosis for debilitating Parkinson’s disease, his autopsy uncovered this as a misdiagnosis instead. It turns out, Williams actually suffered from Lewy Body Dementia along with 1.3 million other Americans. This sparked candid conversations about mental health among celebrities. Chris Meloni and Owen Wilson have since added to those conversations.

