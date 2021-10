According to new guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, students in the state who are exposed to Covid-19 won’t need to quarantine if they are wearing a mask. Previously, quarantine could only be avoided if both a close contact and infected student wore a mask but now only the exposed student needs to have been wearing a mask. Students must also remain symptom free. Currently there are about 100 positive cases among HCS students and staff and 2,000 in quarantine.

