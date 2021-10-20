Practice + Pancakes: Columbia Men Tackle 30×50 IM, Drag Sprints, and Hoop Jumps

USA Diving announced the 19 Junior Athletes that will represent Team USA at the upcoming 2021 Junior Pan American Championships and 2021 FINA Junior World Championships. Eight athletes will travel to Cali, Colombia for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games. Of the eight athletes competing, Carson Tyler (Moss Farms Diving/Indiana University), Josh Hedberg (Indiana International School of Diving), Joslyn Oakley (Carolina Diving Academy), Kaylee Bishop (Coral Springs Diving) and Daryn Wright (Indiana International School of Diving) all competed and earned medals at the 2021 UANA Pan American Diving Championships which was held October 5-10, 2021 in Tucson, Ariz. The multisport junior competition will feature over 25 different sports with junior athletes from across the Americas traveling to compete. The competition begins November 25 and ends December 5, 2021.

