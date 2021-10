RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Xylophobia,” or what is known as “fear of the woods,” is this year’s theme. “We’re doing a show called ‘Xylophobia.’ And we start our process back in February and it’s kind of a student design,” says Ravenswood HS band director, Scott Tignor. “They pick a couple themes, and then we write music that is accustomed to them. And then we find out the strengths and weaknesses of the ensemble. And we tailor the show to them.”

