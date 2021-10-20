Back 4 Blood Review - Better Left For... You Know

Back 4 Blood is the latest release from developer Turtle Rock Studios, the folks behind the legendary Left 4 Dead and its sequel, as well as Evolve, the asymmetrical monster-hunting multiplayer game that never found an audience and whose servers were shut down in 2018. Since the release of the original Left 4 Dead in 2008, there have been a number of games co-opting its co-op gameplay while adding their own unique twists to the blueprint, including Call of Duty: Zombies, Payday, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and World War Z. And while Back 4 Blood is in many ways, a direct descendant of Left 4 Dead, it takes some of the innovations and refinements from these and other games and genres to create an engaging new experience that may just outshine its predecessor. Let’s examine how.
