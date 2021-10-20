Wednesday’s Warrior: Hartford firefighter inspires others to reach their dreams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– “When I am called to duty God wherever flames may rage give me the strength to save some life whatever be its age.” That’s how the Firefighters Prayer begins.

“We try to push through every day,” said Dominique Rogers, Firefighter for the city of Hartford.

Dominique Rogers, a firefighter for the city of Hartford understands what the job asks of him.

“It’s a humbling experience. Every day can be different, every day can be a different situation that happens and you never know, one day maybe your last day.”

Demanding both mentally and physically but even more so for Dominique. “I deal on a daily basis with my condition. I deal with lymphedema.” It has been in his right leg since he was 15-years-old.

According to the CDC, Lymphedema is swelling due to the build-up of lymph fluid in the body. This can be painful. “It was difficult at times.” But it never stops him. As the firefighter’s prayer goes on to say, “I want to fill my calling to give the best in me to guard my every neighbor and protect their property.” In order to take care of others, Dominique must take care of himself. “Get my leg in the best shape I can you know, going to therapy, lymphatic drainage, and wear my compression garments.”

Now, he is “trying to help someone else out.” He is doing just that through his awareness brand Process 2 Progress . “It’s basically motivating and inspiring people to continue to push forward and continue to set out for their dreams.” A percentage of the proceeds from the shirts he sells are sent to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network .

“From where I was in life to where I got to know there is a process to progress. ”For Dominque, his goal was to become a firefighter and he didn’t let lymphedema stop him. “Everything is a process but once you reach that end goal, you’ll see it’s worth it, and you can do it too. Anything is possible.”

