The Mulberry Refuge / a25architetti

Come live your best life in this almost new (2018) high end, low maintenance luxury villa in the amenity rich community of Ballenger Run. This much desired main level owner's suite and laundry floor plan allows for single level living with additional space upstairs for guests and family! The main level welcomes you with modern and sleek finishes, the family room bump out gives you plenty of space to entertain. The 2 car garage has heating and air conditioning making it the perfect workshop, man cave, or conditioned space to keep your car at a comfortable temperature year round. The upper level has 2 bedrooms both with walk-in closets, a shared bathroom and a large loft perfect for an exercise space, playroom or office. There is a large unfinished bonus room perfect for all of your storage needs. Enjoy resort style living; the community offers a community center, a pool, workout room, and walking trails and the HOA includes lawn care, trash and snow removal. Conveniently located to 270 and 70 making it the perfect commuter location. Don't let this one get away!

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO