Shelby County, TN

Kohl’s donates 100K masks to SCS

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Schools District received boxes of masks to hand out to families.

In a post on a social media:

Thank you, Kohl’s, for your generous donation of 100K masks and continued partnership. Our SCS Family and Community Engagement department keeps us connected in our community and we appreciate their hardworking.

We appreciate the community volunteers and Kohl’s employees for helping sort and package masks for delivery to our schools.

