What started out an attempt to preserve business continuity during the pandemic may now become a catalyst for hyperinnovation, a new report from Citrix suggests. The Covid-19 pandemic forced businesses to come up with new ways for their employees to collaborate while working remotely. According to the report, these tools are being used to fuel innovation at a scale unseen in years, and could result in a period of increased innovation that could last at least a year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO