Honda, as with the majority of other major car manufacturers, is going big on EV technology, promising to go all-electric by 2040. As part of the big push for a more sustainable future, the Japanese automotive giant is getting ready to release some of its first EV models, starting with the Prologue SUV. The Japanese Manufacturer's latest announcement is bound to get customers in China buzzing: Honda is about to introduce a slew of new EV models known as the e:N Series, starting with the e:NS1 and e:NP1. While the e:N series gets ready for its debut, Honda is also busy developing three new concept models that should debut within the next five years.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO