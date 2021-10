The seventh episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story reveals a character it was probably difficult to imagine taking a back seat when the series first began: Hillary Clinton. Played by four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco, the then-first lady is seen only in brief glimpses in the first half of the season, as the affair between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky—and its aftermath—takes focus. But in the seventh episode, titled “The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky,” the story breaks in the press. In one striking scene, Bill Clinton wakes up his wife and tells her what he claims is the truth—that he and Lewinsky never had an affair at all.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO