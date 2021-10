It’s the most wonderful time of year again, which means there’s a deluge of horror-themed media to watch, preferably in the dark and with headphones. In preparation for the newest addition to the “Halloween” franchise, I watched the original 1978 classic, “Halloween,”as well as the 2018 sequel, annoyingly also titled “Halloween,” which ignores all of the movies that were released in between. If you’re looking for a movie filled with murder, any of these films will do, but if you want to follow along with what’s happening, I recommend watching those two, especially since the continuity has been streamlined dramatically.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO