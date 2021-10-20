CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joy Oladokun Recruits Jason Isbell On Bonnie Raitt Cover For Spotify Singles

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoy Oladokun has released her inaugural Spotify Singles recordings, including a re-work of her original song “Sunday” as well as a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” featuring the inimitable Jason Isbell. Recorded at Sound Stage in Nashville, these tracks land atop a breakout...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Joy Oladokun Performs On ‘CBS This Morning’

Joy Oladokun appeared on Saturday’s CBS This Morning. The singer-songwriter’s “Saturday Sessions” performance featured three songs from her 2021 album, In Defense Of My Own Happiness. Raised in Arizona and currently a Nashville resident, Oladokun was backed by a three-piece band on Saturday. Joy put out her major label debut...
CELEBRITIES
rcreader.com

The Districts and Joy Oladokun Coming to The Raccoon Motel

DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 15, 2021) — One is a bit of a last-minute addition to the calendar and one is nearly six months out, but a sure-fire time-stopper. Philadelphia's great rock and roll band The Districts, who have played sold out show at the Village Theatre and co-headlined a Rust Belt show with Twin Peaks, are back in the Quad Cities this coming Tuesday, with Rookie.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nashville Scene

Do Not Miss Out on Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Openers at the Ryman

Last Friday, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit kicked off an eight-night run at the Ryman, a seasonal tradition that’s grown every year for nearly a decade. The residency, which continues tonight and wraps up this weekend — is without doubt a career highlight and a little piece of history for Isbell & Co. But the phenomenal lineup of talent he’s invited to support at each show deserves special attention, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
treblezine.com

Hear Jason Isbell cover R.E.M., James Brown, Cat Power on new covers album, Georgia Blue

Jason Isbell last year made a promise that if Joe Biden won Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, he’d make a charity covers album of songs by his favorite artists from Georgia. He’s made good on that promise, and today the album is released. Georgia Blue features 13 new cover songs from Isbell, including R.E.M.’s “Driver 8” and “Nightswimming,” Cat Power’s “Cross Bones Style,” James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World,” Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long,” and Gladys Knight and the Pips’ “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dermot Kennedy
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Bonnie Raitt
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Coldplay, Zac Brown Band, Lilly Hiatt + More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Coldplay, Zac Brown Band, Lilly Hiatt, Norah Jones, Pokey LaFarge, TK & The Holy Know Nothings, David Crosby and The Beatles. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Jason Isbell coming to Sportscenter

Music is returning to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Dec. 5 with a 7:30 p.m. performance by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. S.G. Goodman, a singer-songwriter from Hickman, is the opening act. National Public Radio named her one of its “2021 Artists To Watch,” saying, “Goodman blends the sounds of traditional country and folk with moody electric grit and progressive ideas.”
OWENSBORO, KY
knkx.org

Allyson Sings Allison plus some new KA originals and Bonnie Raitt songs

Tuesday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. Vocalist, pianist and songwriter KARRIN ALLYSON is a five time Grammy award nominee, originally from the Midwest and has lived in NYC for 20 years. Ms. Allyson travels the globe playing clubs, festivals, performing arts centers and beyond. Getting her bachelors in piano performance with a French minor, Karrin has been a band leader in many different situations with some of the best in the business. Throughout her live performances and her 15 CDs, her talent runs the musical gamut between french chansons, The Great American Songbook, instrumental jazz standards with new lyrics, pop, blues, Bossa nova, tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein and her most recent offerings: an all-original CD “Some of that Sunshine” (2018) along with another special project (Aug 2019) “Shoulder to Shoulder; Centennial Tribute to Woman’s Suffrage” featuring a vast array of talent including Madeline Peyroux, Rosanne Cash, Harry Belafonte, Rapsody, and Kurt Elling to name just a few. Karrin is a storyteller who swings and is singing to YOU -with songs in the key of NOW!
SEATTLE, WA
JamBase

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Welcomes Brittney Spencer At The Ryman

Brittney Spencer was Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit‘s special guest on Saturday at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Spencer, who opened the concert with a set of her own, joined Isbell and his band for James Brown and The Rolling Stones covers as the evening’s encore. Jason Isbell & The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Spotify Singles#Bonnie Raitt Cover#Great American Music Hall#Marquis Theater#Bowery Ballroom
soundslikenashville.com

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s ‘Georgia Blue’: The Five Best Moments

Jason Isbell is a man of his word, and the proof is in his new album, Georgia Blue. The 13-track project fulfills the multi-Grammy Award winner’s promise from election day 2020, wherein he pledged to record an album of cover songs by artists with a connection to Georgia as a token of gratitude to the state for voting blue in a presidential election for the first time in nearly 30 years.
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Stretch Musically and Have Some Fun on 'Georgia Blue'

Given Jason Isbell’s frightening talent for writing songs that make grown people weep, it is sometimes overlooked that he and his longtime band the 400 Unit are also wickedly skilled musicians whose live shows range from hushed intimacy to epic rock grandeur. Those chops are foregrounded on Georgia Blue, an all-covers collection that Isbell teased as possibility on Election Day 2020 if the Peach State flipped in favor of Democrats. So it did, and so he has, with proceeds from the album going to a handful of voting rights initiatives.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Debut Black Crowes Cover At The Ryman

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit played the third concert of their eight-show residency at the Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, October 17. Jason Isbell and company debuted The Black Crowes’ “Sometimes Salvation” to close out the evening. Isbell and the 400 Unit recorded “Sometimes Salvation” with former Crowes drummer Steve...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
JamBase

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Dust Off Warren Zevon Cover At The Ryman

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit delivered the fifth concert of their eight-show residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. Isbell and company brought back their cover of Warren Zevon’s “Mutineer” during the encore. The show got underway with “Go It Alone” from Isbell’s second LP with The...
MUSIC
NJ.com

How can I see Jason Isbell on tour? Ticket sites, dates, opening acts

Dust off your cowboy hat and boots because you’ll be needing them for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s tour. The singer and former Drive-By Truckers frontman will be taking his act on the country road with his backing band with an official 2022 tour right after wrapping up a busy 2021 that included an eight-show residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium as well as show dates that are still on the horizon.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: Lady A, Joy Oladokun, The Cadillac Three & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week. Lady A feat. Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett and Carly Pearce, "Friends Don't Let Friends" As country artists are currently churning out several collaborations, trio Lady A offers another one that gives heartbreak...
MUSIC
Nashville Scene

Jason Isbell and Joy Oladokun Reign Supreme at the Ryman

On Saturday, Joy Oladokun took to the Ryman’s stage for the first time to open night seven of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s eight-night residency. She said what many artists are probably thinking the moment they look up and see the pews, crowd and iconic stained-glass windows: “This is crazy! This is the Ryman!”
MUSIC
wmot.org

From The Ryman To A New Album, Jason Isbell Does A Lot To Help

Seventeen months ago, Jason Isbell was performing for fans on screens from an empty Brooklyn Bowl. Last week he enjoyed the warm embrace of ecstatic, vaccinated crowds, 2,300 at a time, over an eight-night run at the Ryman Auditorium. It marked the return of a cherished annual fall residency and a chance to ponder how Isbell, a roots rocker and Americana star who’s become a household name and a revered 21st century songwriter, has broadened his reach well beyond the stage.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy