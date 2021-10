Seattle-based freight network startup Convoy on Thursday announced it has hired John Morrow as its new general counsel. He begins at the start of November. Morrow spent about a year and a half as the general counsel at Redmond-based bill payment company Paymentus, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange in May. Despite his IPO experience, Morrow said Convoy isn't expecting to go public in the immediate future.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO