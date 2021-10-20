Enosix Announces New CEO, Nick Fera

Leading brands have relied on GigLabs to launch NFT projects on Flow blockchain including CNN, Turner Sports, Speedway Motorsports, and University of Miami. GigLabs, a blockchain company that empowers brands such as CNN and Turner Sports to bring their IP to life through non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, announced a $4.5 million seed round led by Dapper Labs and Panoramic Ventures. Other investors participating in the round include Collab+Currency, Red Beard Ventures, Eterna Capital, Alumni Venture Group, Gaingels, and Amino Capital. The caliber and variety of investors participating in this round demonstrates broad support for GigLabs to be the leading provider of infrastructure for brands, creators and collectors to build memorable experiences through NFTs.
