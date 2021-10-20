CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enosix Announces New CEO, Nick Fera

By MTS Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnosix Inc., a Salesforce partner, and the leading provider of SAP integration solutions for Salesforce Cloud solutions, recently appointed software veteran, Nick Fera as Chief Executive Officer. Fera brings his 35 years of experience in the enterprise software industry to enosix. “enosix was at a key inflection point in...

