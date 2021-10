The actor and comedian opens up about life, love, and fatherhood in his new book, 'Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me.'. There’s a chapter in Jamie Foxx‘s new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me that pulls at the heartstrings of any mother or father who’s no longer with their child’s other parent and any kid who grew up wishing their mom and dad were together. In it, Foxx relays a story of his oldest daughter, Corinne, having boy trouble while they were on a family trip to Paris. In trying to comfort his little girl in that moment, Foxx told Corinne any young man that liked her should treat her a certain way, to which she lashed out and asked her father what he knows about love, considering he has two children by two different women.

