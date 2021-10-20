Dying Light Platinum Edition Brings the Harran Strain to Switch Today

MIAMI, FL – October 15, 2021 – Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the pre-sale and release dates for NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ on Nintendo Switch. The game, the first-ever NASCAR title to come to Nintendo Switch consoles, will launch on November 19, 2021, with pre-orders live across retail & digital stores starting at noon ET on October 15, 2021. A first look at the trailer can be found here. Pre-orders can be placed here.
