Letter: Where are we headed

By RAY DUCKLER -
Concord Monitor
 8 days ago

I am looking at the news and wonder where this country...

www.concordmonitor.com

Concord Monitor

Letter: Listen to Lincoln

Get into the weeds and pay attention. That was the advice that came from former Sen. Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas, who was on a recent radio show I heard on WKXL. She urged listeners to pay close attention to the tax debate around the president’s plan to spent trillions on infrastructure. She points out that if the White House has its way, and Congress approves it, the overall corporate tax rate will balloon to 34% here in New Hampshire, which she correctly points out will do major harm to businesses in the form of companies closing their doors and jobs being eliminated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Where we are now began with the overturning of the FCC fairness doctrine

Do facts matter at all to our loved ones who are Trumpist zealots? Didn’t they get the results of the third audit of the 2020 Arizona election? Biden won again. I’ve puzzled over what has happened to our beloved America. The USA turning to fascism? How could that be? I mean the people haven’t changed. The people I grew up with in rural town Utah are the same people as they were when many of them had fought the fascists except now they vote for fascists and repeat their lies.
POLITICS
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: Money Matters

2.05.030 – No Contribution Limit. As authorized by the California Political Reform Act, specifically Government Code Section 85702.5, there is no limit on local campaign contributions for the offices of City Council or Mayor. After a quick (albeit with minimal legislative understanding on this specific topic) review of the State...
PASADENA, CA
Concord Monitor

Letter: Support an Afghan Adjustment Act

Cassidy Jensen’s excellent article on refugee resettlement (Monitor, 10/24) highlighted the challenges facing Afghan evacuees who are being given “humanitarian parole” upon their arrival in the United States. Unlike others who get refugee status on arrival and can become permanent residents after one year, humanitarian parolees must first apply for (and be granted) asylum. This process can take many years, especially since the U.S. asylum system is seriously backlogged.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Joe Manchin just handed Trump a potent issue for 2024

Paid family leave is out of the Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation. The man most responsible is Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who claimed the massive and sprawling reconciliation package was “not the place” to enact such a sweeping policy change. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
POTUS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

GOP senators demand fully vaccinated federal employees return to in-person work to address massive backlog

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican senators led by Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will introduce legislation Thursday that would require federal government employees to return to in-person work amid complaints that agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA) are so backed up with applications that many Americans are having to go without benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

If China Wants to Waste Its Money on Missiles, We Should Let It

The cold war with China is very nearly on. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a House hearing Wednesday that China’s hypersonic missile test this past summer amounts to a “Sputnik moment.” Actually, he said, “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that”—a distinction without much of a difference.
MILITARY
Mic

The big congressional hearing for oil execs was an incredible shitshow

The House Oversight Committee on Thursday invited into its halls (or rather, its Zoom call) the top executives of the biggest oil firms in the world. The goal was ostensibly to press these fossil fuel companies on their history of obscuring or outright lying about the realities of climate change and their role in causing it. And while most of the Democrats on the committee seemed committed to that goal, many of the Republicans instead decided to continue to push the very same type of misinformation that these companies have been shoveling for years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Pelosi ignores reporters' questions on whether House would vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ignored reporters questions on whether the House would vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday. During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi was leaving the podium as reporters began shouting questions about a possible vote on the infrastructure legislation. Pelosi stopped and turned back around towards the podium. It appeared she was going to address reporters questions but she instead forgot her mask and continued to walk away. Reporters continued to ask about a possible vote today.
CONGRESS & COURTS

