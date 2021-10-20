Letter: Where are we headed

Get into the weeds and pay attention. That was the advice that came from former Sen. Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas, who was on a recent radio show I heard on WKXL. She urged listeners to pay close attention to the tax debate around the president’s plan to spent trillions on infrastructure. She points out that if the White House has its way, and Congress approves it, the overall corporate tax rate will balloon to 34% here in New Hampshire, which she correctly points out will do major harm to businesses in the form of companies closing their doors and jobs being eliminated.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO