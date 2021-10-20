Brandy and Eve are back in ABC's 'Queens' as members of all-girl hip-hop group

Last week ABC, Billboard and VIBE Magazine hosted a special virtual premiere party for Queens, a musical hip-hop drama premiering Tuesday on ABC. The event was hosted by DJ and cultural curator Brittany Sky, who presented a featurette about the rise and fall of the series' fictional hip-hop girl group Nasty Bitches, a look at their debut music video "Nasty Girl" and a choreography masterclass led by dance group Queens N' Lettos, followed by a screening of the series' pilot and a Q&A with the cast -- Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez (pictured above, left to right). They play four former hip-hop stars who, 20 years after a messy breakup at the peak of their careers, decide to retake control of their fates, get the band back together and relive their glory days with a new meaning and image of what it means to be a Queen.
