CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Surgeons Successfully Transplanted a Pig Kidney into a Human Patient In a World First

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9An6_0cWs1exT00

A surgical team led by Dr. Robert Montgomery at the New York University's Longone Health facility successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human recipient last month, The Guardian reported. This marks the first instance where a kidney has been transplanted from a different organism, scientifically known as xenotransplantation, and has not been rejected by the host's immune system.

This successful demonstration offers a ray of hope to hundreds of thousands of Americans who are currently on waiting lists for organ transplants. The New York Times reported that about 90,240 individuals are waiting for a suitable kidney donor, and estimates suggest that 12 people die every day waiting for an organ. By sourcing these organs from pigs, we could shorten the wait and improve the quality of life for thousands of people.

The road to this milestone achievement was not easy, though. The concept of sourcing transplant material from animals has been around since the 17th century, The Guardian reported. Having attempted transfusions using animal blood, humankind has even attempted a transplant with a baboon heart but the recipient did not survive. Although pigs have been found to be more compatible with the human body with their heart valves and pig intestine-derived heparin working well in human recipients alongside skin grafts. The operation, however, needed a genetically engineered pig before an organ transplant could be successful.

Pig cells produce a sugar called alpha-galactose which is quite common in other mammals as well, except humans. So, when a regular pig organ is transplanted into a human, it comes with alpha-galactose, which is a foreign substance to the human immune system. The transplant is then attacked and eventually rejected by the human body.

A team of researchers at Revivicor, a biotech firm, engineered the genetic make-up of pigs so that they lack the gene that's responsible for alpha-galactose. The team raised a herd of 100 genetically modified pigs at a contained facility in Iowa.

Interestingly, the recipient of the pig kidney was a dead human being. The deceased woman wanted to donate her organs after death, but since they were not suitable for donation, her family agreed to this experiment. Her body was kept on a ventilator following her death and then the kidney from Revivicor's pigs was attached to large blood vessels outside her body. As blood flowed through the organ, the kidney worked, filtering waste and producing urine. The transplant was observed for a period of 54 hours during which urine and creatinine - a marker of kidney function, levels were normal, and no signs of organ rejection were observed, The New York Times reported.

Although Revivicor has FDA approval for gene alteration, it will need to do much more work before the organs can be transplanted into living humans. With shorter gestation and large litter sizes, pigs do offer a scalable way to source organs. However, the method will also, inevitably, raise ethical issues of whether this method should be used simply because it works.

No scientific data has been published about the transplant yet, and it will need technical evaluation before it can be deemed a total success.

Comments / 4

Related
Interesting Engineering

A Novel Brain Implant Helped a Blind Woman 'See' Letters and Images

Early humans were extremely talented hunters, so it's only natural that our visual systems evolved to maximize our prey -- while an unchanging landscape wasn't particularly of interest, a deer leaping from the meadows would get the brain's visual cortex all flared up. When a person goes blind, this portion of the brain is usually unharmed but is fairly useless since it doesn't receive any information from the eyes.
SPAIN
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Grown Tiny Brains to Cure a Deadly Neurological Disease

The day in which doctors can grow 'mini brains' from your skin cells to test which drug suits you best is edging closer. A team of researchers from the University of Cambridge has developed ‘mini-brains’ that allow them to examine a deadly and untreatable neurological condition called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that causes paralysis and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and affects younger people primarily after the age of 40-45. And for the first time, they were able to grow the mini-brains for nearly a year, effectively tracking the evolution of the disease forming and spreading.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
studyfinds.org

Common antidepressant shows no benefits, higher risk of death for dementia patients

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — A team of researchers is urging the public to stop using a common antidepressant as a treatment for dementia-related symptoms. Their study finds mirtazapine failed to provide any benefit for dementia patients dealing with agitation. Moreover, patients taking mirtazapine had a higher likelihood of death than those taking a placebo instead.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplant#Organ Transplants#Pig#Kidneys#The New York University#Longone Health#Guardian#Americans#The New York Times
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Scientists accidentally develop powerful rheumatoid arthritis vaccine

In an attempt to discover whether a particular protein is a trigger for rheumatoid arthritis, scientists with the University of Toledo accidentally discovered a vaccine against the painful autoimmune disease. The protein-based vaccine was found to generate a fast, strong, and long-lasting immune system response that offers protection from the disease.
SCIENCE
kyma.com

Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a form of dysautonomia, which is an umbrella term used to describe several medical conditions that cause the autonomic nervous system to malfunction. The autonomic nervous system controls the body’s “automatic” functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, kidney function, and temperature control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
arcamax.com

6 months to live or die: How long should an alcoholic liver disease patient wait for a transplant?

The night before Brian Gorzney planned to check into rehab for alcohol use, he began vomiting blood. First at 2 a.m. Then 5. And again at 11. When he arrived at the rehab facility in North Kansas City, Missouri, they sent him directly to the adjoining hospital. There, Gorzney, then 50, and his family learned he had severe alcoholic hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver typically associated with excessive alcohol use.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WYTV.com

Doctor discusses why kidney transplant patients are living longer

(WYTV) – If you’re a kidney transplant patient, or about to become one, your chances of living a longer life are getting better all the time. The New England Journal of Medicine says better testing is behind the outcomes. “Significant advances have been made, specifically in the detection of antibodies...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS New York

Patients With Appendicitis May Not Need Surgery, New Research Shows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most common emergency surgical procedure in the U.S. is an appendectomy – removal of the appendix. But now there’s mounting evidence that some patients can avoid or delay that operation and receive treatment with antibiotics instead, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Five years ago, Heather VanDusen ended up in the emergency room at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Really terrible pain, more pain than I had ever really felt with stomach issues before,” VanDusen said. The diagnosis: appendicitis, which typically meant urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix. But now the latest research has led...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Long Covid New Study: Debilitating Condition With Serious Effects

The terrible effects of long covid have been debated for a while now, and the studies about all this continue. CNBC just posted an article in which the author is debating this subject using data taken from a new study. The brand new study reportedly discusses the damaging impacts for...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy