Nigerian police fire tear gas during protest anniversary

By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police officers have fired tear gas at protesters in southwest Lagos state...

International Business Times

Nigerian Youths Plan Protest Memorials A Year After Bloody Crackdown

Activists say they will stage commemorations in several cities in Nigeria Wednesday, one year after security forces violently suppressed protests, despite several warnings from the authorities. Messages calling on youths to rally in the capital Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt to "honour the memory of the victims" have been shared...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Sudan PM Released As Protesters Face Tear Gas

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was brought home late Tuesday, his office said, after a day of intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup. Hamdok was "under close surveillance" while other ministers and civilian leaders remained under arrest, his office added, after the army dissolved Sudan's institutions on Monday.
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

Oakland Defeats Class Status Bid in Floyd Protest Tear Gas Suit

Plaintiffs suing the city of Oakland over tear gas deployed during George Floyd protests last year lost their bid for certification, after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said it foresaw difficulty managing the case. The plaintiffs, which include Anti-Police Terror Project and Community Ready Corps,...
OAKLAND, CA
AFP

Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence

Indian security forces guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura Wednesday after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media. Tripura has a 850-kilometre (525 mile) long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month. The riots, sparked by footage of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.
WORLD
wcn247.com

Bulgarian restaurant workers protest new COVID-19 pass rule

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of restaurant owners, chefs, waiters and bartenders are protesting in cities across Bulgaria against the government’s decision to impose a mandatory COVID-19 health pass on people seeking to enter indoor venues. Restaurant and hospitality associations organized the protest, calling the health certificates “inadequate” and “discriminatory.” They claimed that in the first two days of the new requirement, restaurant attendance dropped 80% nationwide. Critics say the government introduced the requirement too quickly for people to prepare for it. Bulgaria is facing a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths amid one of the lowest vaccination rates in the 27-nation European Union. It has had the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the bloc for the past two weeks.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Tense quiet after Sudan coup, protesters block some roads

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in Sudan s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.The prime minister and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside Khartoum the capital.The military takeover threatened to derail Sudan's fragile transition to democracy, which had been underway for the past two years. The United Nations Security Council was to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.Western governments...
PROTESTS
bpr.org

The Latest on Haiti’s Kidnappings

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release. The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang. The FBI is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantanews.net

Pakistan lashes out as India warns of air strikes,

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
WORLD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Coca growers capture 180 soldiers destroying crops in Colombia

Colombian coca growers have taken hostage about 180 soldiers who were eradicating crops of the cocaine-yielding plant near the Venezuelan border, a military official said Thursday. General Omar Sepulveda told reporters six platoons under his command were “kidnapped” Tuesday in the municipality of Tibu in the northeast by communities resisting...
PUBLIC SAFETY

