Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct....

www.arcamax.com

c21media.net

Lionsgate, Redbox Entertainment strike two-way distribution agreement

US studio Lionsgate and entertainment company Redbox have struck a multi-year deal that will see the two distribute each other’s content. Lionsgate will shop entertainment titles from US-based Redbox, a former kiosk DVD-rental firm-turned-video-on-demand platform. Redbox Entertainment films include: Capone, starring Tom Hardy; Shadow in the Cloud, starring Chloë Grace...
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

“Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Nov. 12, after debuting in U.S. theaters on Sept. 3, and becoming a hit with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92 percent. The streamer will also air the Disney Plus premiere of “Ciao Alberto,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and “Entrelazados” Season one. Meanwhile, Disney Plus will ring in the season with holiday programs including “The Search For Santa Paws” and “Snow Buddies” on Nov. 5, “A Muppets Christmas” on Nov. 19, and “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas,” “Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse...
asapland.com

Trolls 2 Moves To DVD Streaming

Trolls 2 is going to release early to combat the effect of coronavirus on the industry of entertainment. The trolls world tour is releasing on screens and at home at the some time. Trolls World Tour is now available on SkyStore and Amazon Prime Video, iTunes/Apple TV, and Google Play. You can also watch it on Disney Plus.
tvtechnology.com

Redbox Will Go Public On October 25

NEW YORK & OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.—Redbox has announced that it has completed its business combination with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The merger will allow “Redbox Entertainment Inc.” common stock and warrants to begin trading on NASDAQ on Monday, October 25, 2021, under the ticker symbols “RDBX and “RDBXW,”
ComicBook

Redbox Streaming Service Adds Over 20 Channels of Free Content

Earlier this week Redbox announced that their streaming platform (yes, they have one too!) had just added over 20 new channels to its content roster, all of it free with ads to viewers. Among the free ad-supported programming are channels dedicated exclusively to America's Funniest Home Videos, children's programming like Baby Shark, and even the all martial-arts channel, the Wu Tang Collection. Redbox has also signed a deal with Cox Media Group to stream 10 live local news channels in markets that include Seattle, Atlanta, Orlando, and Pittsburgh. You can find a full break down of the free ad supported channels below.
thestreamable.com

Redbox Wants to Bring Streaming and Disc Rentals Together in One Service

40,000 kiosks. That’s how many Redbox locations are waiting, right now, to dispense DVDs into the hands of eager movie buffs. That’s one major market, and a recent interview with Redbox CEO Galen Smith shows that Redbox isn’t planning to let that market stop at just picking up and dropping off DVDs.
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Netflix is welcoming the holiday season this November with wintry titles new and old. Christmas content coming to the streamer includes “The Claus Family,” ““Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Christmas Flow.” Other highly anticipated releases include the live action reboot of renowned anime “Cowboy Bebop,” Season 2 of the viral sensation “Tiger King” and action movie “Red Notice,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. And sliding into film awards season, Netflix will also add films such as “The Harder They Fall,” a Black Western with an all-star cast, “Passing” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick, Tick…...
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
screenanarchy.com

EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM Redbox Code Giveaway

Ex-Black Ops soldier Jake Hunter is desperate to find his missing daughter. As Jake uncovers the terrifying truth surrounding her disappearance, he goes on a merciless quest for revenge, bringing those responsible to justice in this gripping thriller. Christian Sesma's action thriller Every Last One of Them is coming to...
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
Variety

Buzz Lightyear Gets an Origin Story With Chris Evans in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer

Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond. Captain America himself is voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s upcoming origin story for everyone’s favorite “Toy Story” character, aptly titled “Lightyear.” Pixar released the first trailer for the animated, family-friendly, sci-fi movie on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. However, “Lightyear” doesn’t follow the toy-sized, space-faring exploits of Tim Allen’s iconic character. Rather, the 2022 film introduces the “real-life” human astronaut whose adventures inspired the toy line seen in the “Toy Story” franchise. In the trailer, we see the real Lightyear suit up for what will surely be a dangerous and daring space mission. He boards...
screenanarchy.com

SKULL THE MASK DVD Giveaway

.. after disappearing over fifty years ago, an ancient artifact known as the Mask of Anhangá resurfaces at an archaeological dig in the Amazon. It is brought to Sao Paulo to be exhibited at a museum, but before reaching its destination, the Mask starts to claim its victims as it possesses and forces them to carry out visceral sacrifices in gruesome fashion. With the body count increasing, it’s up to Officer Beatriz Obdias to find the Mask and put an end to the murder spree.
Norwalk Reflector

New on DVD: It's no relaxing day at the beach in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

A movie about a tropical vacation that proves to be anything but rejuvenating tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 19. "Old": A family staying at a seaside resort starts aging rapidly after some leisure time at a secluded beach, reducing their life expectancy to one day, in director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.
horrornews.net

NEW on blu-ray and DVD: PREMUTOS

The Extended Director’s Cut of Olaf Ittenbach’s PREMUTOS is available. December 14, 2021 on Blu-ray (for the first time in the US) and also on DVD!. Premutos is the first of the fallen Angels, even before Lucifer. His goal is to rule the living and the dead. His son should pave the way for him to return. A young man begins to suffer from visionary flashbacks – of the past lives he lived. On his father’s birthday, a case containing an old book is found in their garden, which was hidden by a Warlock in 1943. When the young man touches with the book, he mutates into a monster and awakens an army of zombies, ready to bring back the fallen angel, Premutos.
laconianh.gov

Subscribe to new DVD series'

Arrange to receive new items by selected authors automatically!. Reserve Express will automatically place you on the reserve list for new books by selected authors in regular print, large print, or audiobooks - and now DVDs. You can find reserve express through your online account, under the Reserves / Requests...
