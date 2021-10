CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sterling Davis is every bit the image of a rapper one would expect: buff and tattooed and with a beard and shaved head. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Davis has toured the United States for years, building a career in hip-hop. But when the lights dimmed and the tour came to an end, Davis always found himself looking for a way to decompress from the stress of the music scene. That is when he indulged in his “other love” – cats.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO