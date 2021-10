With the upcoming launch of Alder Lake-S, while many Intel users are undoubtedly looking forward to the release of this brand new series of processors, with it moving to a new socket platform (LGA 1700), this is clearly going to be quite a difficult, and potentially expensive, transition. In offering consumers some good news in this regard, however, DeepCool has confirmed that they will provide a free socket upgrade kit to qualifying owners of many of their most popular and potent CPU cooling solutions.

