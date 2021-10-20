The LED Studio appoints Larry Zoll as global director

Longtime FN publisher Sandi Mines is taking on a fresh challenge. The Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) has tapped Mines to serve in the newly created role of VP of corporate engagement beginning Dec. 1. In this new position, Mines will be working directly with FDRA members and the broader industry to develop key initiatives and events focused on driving value for shoe companies and their employees. She will also be integral to strategy around FFANY and the New York trade show market. “Sandi is a key leader in our industry and is highly respected from her work at Footwear News,”...

