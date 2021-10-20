CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The LED Studio appoints Larry Zoll as global director

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Zoll has been appointed as global director of operations at The LED Studio, joining the company after a role as managing director at Sensory Interactive. Zoll joins The LED Studio with more than 10 years’ experience working...

