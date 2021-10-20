The LED Studio appoints Larry Zoll as global director

Pokimane, the popular Twitch gaming livestreamer, has announced a new entrepreneurial gig: She’s co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a talent management and brand consulting firm that spun out of Endeavor’s esports business.
Imane Anys, known as Pokimane among her more than 30 million online followers, told Variety that RTS was formed to solve hot-button business issues encountered gaming creators — namely, striking brand deals that fairly value them and represent them authentically.
In the gaming and esports realm, she said, “there are too many examples of people being mistreated, agreeing to contracts with unfair compensation and cringey deals.” Pokimane, who...
