Ashly Audio has announced the release of its AquaControl software, available to all PC users as AquaControl Portal. First launched as part of Ashly Audio’s integrated mXa-1502 mixer amp, AquaControl software can be accessed via an internal web server within specific Ashly Audio products, allowing users to evaluate, configure and present an AquaControl installation as it would be used in the field without being tethered to hardware.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO