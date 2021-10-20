CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

A simple celebration

Southwest Times Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many birthdays do you celebrate in your family? My husband and I share five grown children, their “others” and nine grandchildren. At our house birthday candles burn nonstop. My daughter’s birthday is this week. Never mind how old she’ll be. Age is only a number. She grows more...

www.swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wosu.org

Musica Sacra: Simple Gifts

October is National Depression Awareness Month, and one of the leading suggestions from behavioral health experts and counselors is mindfulness. With that in mind, this Musica Sacra is all about leaning into simplicity and simple gifts. Enjoy music from Saint Saens, Arvo Paart, and more!
MUSIC
Quad Cities Onlines

Column: Appreciating the simple things

Currently, life is complicated. It isn’t an unprecedented state. Life has always been complicated. I grew up in what is considered the wonder years; simple times with children playing statues in yards surrounded by white picket fences. Our mothers carried trays of afternoon snacks to the backyard picnic table for the neighborhood children and their mothers to enjoy. There were flower-shaped butter cookies we would put on our fingers, like rings, to nibble off the petals, and lemonade was served in multi-colored aluminum glasses that became so cold from the ice your lip would stick to the metal.
OHIO STATE
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

THE SIMPLE LIFE: Driveway Perspective

Last week, I sat in a little loveseat in my bedroom and wrote my column, and this week I decided to sit in my car in the driveway. Sometimes moving to a different space to write gives me a different perspective. I have my front windows down as I sit...
FORD
Liberal First

Plan now to enjoy ‘simple’ holidays

Ready or not, here come the holidays. Kansas State University family resource management specialist Elizabeth Kiss says the annual onslaught begins for many with Halloween and extends to Thanksgiving and Christmas and other December celebrations. “And to that,” she said, “I would add a fourth: New Year’s Eve.”. “Retailers want...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Birthdays#Vw
localsyr.com

Simple Strategies To Stay Organized For Halloween

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to hit a record $10 billion dollars this year, largely in part due to the return of tradition of trick-or-treating. That number alone is even more reason to gear up for Halloween early this year and DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral has a few simple ways to make it happen.
RETAIL
staradvertiser.com

A simple and satisfying dessert staple

The first time I made cookies on my own (peanut butter, at age 8), I knew I wanted to keep baking. I just had to figure out how. Neither of my parents baked, so we didn’t have a mixer or cookbooks or cake pans. My only guide was one of my favorite aunts — everyone’s favorite aunt — who seemed to have a tin of blueberry muffins, crackly, tender and steaming, in her oven-mitted hands every morning we visited.
RECIPES
Talking With Tami

Everyday Simple Indulgences Part 3

There are always never-ending task of trying to balance your personal and professional life and sometimes it becomes more than you can handle! Like I said before, I’m all about self-care and I try my best to find things to do to relax my mind! I’m a Gemini and we are known to be critical thinkers and always trying to figure things out. I know personally, my mind never shuts off and especially during sleeping hours. I try to bring the focus back by trying to find simple indulgences that soothe my mind, body and soul. Check out a few more of simple indulgences that I’ve tried and that you can try too, that’s fun to do, hope you enjoy…..
LIFESTYLE
Daily Times

Sweet, simple solutions for family meals

Busy mornings, afternoons and evenings are the norm for many families with days full of work, school, extracurricular activities, social commitments and more. Finding time to pause and share a meal is often a priority that may remain difficult to achieve. With easy family-friendly recipes that call for Envy apples...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
kcparent.com

Finding joy and love in a simple shoebox

It’s time to pack gifts for Operation Christmas Child. Teaching our kids generosity often takes the spotlight as the holidays approach, and many parents search for ways to teach such lessons not only during this season but all through the year. Local mom Julie Hamilton treasures her experiences teaching her son generosity by packing gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Montclarion

The Joys of a Simple Halloween

In October, there is anxiety in the air prompted by the pressures to have Halloween plans. We find ourselves bombarded with questions about parties and events. To most, Halloween is a time to socialize. But for some, Halloween calls for a Tim Burton movie marathon, candy corn and the act of bundling up under warm blankets as a chilled breeze sneaks through an open window.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Southwest Times Record

Sharon Randall: Stories are us

What are your favorite stories you learned as a child? Have you told them to your loved ones? What stories do you hope they will tell about you when you aren’t around to tell them?. Long ago, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of the Carolinas, where I grew up, storytellers...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Pitchfork

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling

Around the middle of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, Kacy Hill is wandering outside and staring at the moon. It’s midnight, and the 27-year-old singer has slipped out of a party while her companion remains there, just down the street. She wishes she could have stayed, but she is overwhelmed by anxious fixations: “I just overthink/Can’t shut up,” she sings delicately. It’s a familiar set-up for Hill’s songs, which often motion to her surrounding scenery as she negotiates restlessly with herself. “Six,” from her last album, saw her “high up in a canyon” talking to a stranger, struggling move on from an ex; the title track of Simple, Sweet, and Smiling nods to the city horizon—“a line that fades away/’Til the trees start to blur with the skyline”—as she wrestles over the desire to feel special. Fretting is in Hill’s nature: As she’s joked on Twitter, the two words that best describe her ethos are “ambient stress.”
MUSIC
Sterling Journal-Advocate

A simple yet delicious weeknight dinner

(Family Features) Ease and convenience can go a long way toward creating weeknight meals that bring the entire family together, which is why it’s helpful to focus your favorite dishes around main ingredients that simplify dinner routines. Versatile proteins like veal open many possibilities from decadent, romantic meals to easy...
RECIPES
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Harry and Izzy Judd reveal baby name

Harry and Izzy Judd have named their baby Lockie. The McFly drummer and his wife welcomed their third child into the world on Monday (11.10.21) and the 37-year-old violinist revealed their son's full name as she shared a series of images of their older children, Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit meeting their brother for the first time as they brought the tot home from hospital.
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Flavorful stuffed steak is simple to make

Add a little extra flavor to simple grilled streak. Small pockets made in the meat are filled with a tasty mixture of garlic, shallots, parsley and breadcrumbs. Grilling corn on the cob in their husk gives a smoky flavor to the corn. French onion soup from Brasserie by Niche is...
RECIPES
designboom.com

with its simple form, mainstudio's 'eagle's nest' celebrates the playfulness of camping

Nestled among the rural landscape of lanaudière, canada, mainstudio’s ‘eagle’s nest’ is a quiet retreat. the bunkhouse, known in french as the nid d’aigle, is designed to accommodate 30 campers — the young musicians of a quebéc music camp. the project was introduced as a replacement for an outdated cottage that had occupied the same site, creating a place that is more comfortable and contemporary, while certainly maintaining the spirit of cabin architecture.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy