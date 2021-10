Xbox Game Pass has emerged as Microsoft’s main strategy for gaming going forward. Whether it be on one of the Xbox consoles, PC or via cloud gaming, the subscription service has been what the company has pushed for the future. Much like most things Microsoft, actual numbers are hard to come by as the company has largely stopped reporting actual sales figures for their hardware and software outside a few rare occasions. The last time we heard a number for Xbox Game Pass was at the beginning of this year, when it was confirmed the service has passed 18 million subscribers, but nothing else so far. Now it seems as if the company was a tad short for their previous fiscal year.

