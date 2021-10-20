CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford-based Synchrony grows in Q3 as 'consumer health continues to be very strong'

By Paul Schott
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Synchrony, the country’s largest provider of private-label and store-brand credit cards, reported rising revenues and a spike in profits Tuesday for the past quarter, as it saw signs of a recovery in consumers’ finances that it expects to carry into the holiday shopping season. Third-quarter revenues for...

nddist.com

Lawson Products Continues Strong Sales, Profit Growth in Q3

MRO products distributor Lawson Products reported its 2021 third quarter financial results on Oct. 28, showing continued significant improvement in year-over-year sales, while organic sales also had solid growth. Chicago-based Lawson reported Q3 total sales of $105.6 million, up 16.9 percent year-over-year and narrowly trailing Q2's company record $106.5 million....
beckershospitalreview.com

6 health systems continue to fuel IT startups — including a record-setting Q3

Health systems' venture arms are among the biggest investors in the digital health space, according to an Oct. 28 report by CB Insights. General Catalyst was the biggest investor of digital health companies, backing 14 startups in the third quarter. Health systems and their venture arms were in the top...
mibiz.com

ChoiceOne Bank reports strong Q3 earnings as core deposit base grows

SPARTA — ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. reported strong earnings growth over the third quarter from a year earlier that included merger-related expenses. The Sparta-based parent company of ChoiceOne Bank (Nasdaq: COFS) recorded $5.7 million in net income for the third quarter, or 75 cents per diluted share. That compares to $3.8 million in net income, or 49 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, which included $1.4 million in expenses related to the mid-year acquisition of the former Community Shores Bank Corp. in Muskegon.
Miami Herald

Santander Consumer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $763.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.49. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80...
Zacks.com

A Very Strong and Improving Earnings Picture

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. For the 192 S&P 500 members that have reported Q3 results...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock surges after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. surged 3.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with all geographic regions saw revenue and unit case volume growth, and raised its full-year earnings growth view. The company reported net income that rose to $2.47 billion, or 57 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came in at 65 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 58 cents. Revenue grew 16.1% to $10.04 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.77 billion, including 8% growth in concentrate sales. Unit case volume rose 6%, amid improving performance in away-from-home channels. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS growth guidance range to 15% to 17% from 13% to 15%, while the current FactSet EPS consensus of $2.26 implies 15.9% growth. The stock has declined 4.9% over teh past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.0%.
gamingintelligence.com

Lottery.com sees strong Q3 revenue growth

Texas-based online lottery provider Lottery.com expects to post revenue of between $22.0m and $24.0m for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue is forecast to be more than 135 per cent higher than the previous quarter’s $9.3m total, driven by increased sales from the company’s B2B segment. “I am proud of...
Nashville Post

Tractor Supply reports strong Q3

Tractor Supply Co. on Thursday reported strong third-quarter results, continuing momentum gained from an equally robust second quarter and spurring brisk trading of the Brentwood-based rural lifestyle retailer’s shared. The company produced net income of $224.4 million, up 17.7 percent from the $190.6 million mark of the third quarter of...
The Motley Fool

1 Airline Just Reported a Strong Q3 Profit

Alaska Airlines delivered a strong profit for the third quarter, beating its most recent guidance. Adjusted pre-tax margin reached 12% last quarter, whereas most airlines are still losing money. Profitability will take a step backward this quarter due to rising fuel prices and the delta variant's impact on near-term demand,...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Synchrony Finl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Synchrony Finl has an average price target of $59.6 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $55.00.
smarteranalyst.com

Travelers Delivers Strong Q3 Results

Shares of Travelers Companies (TRV) gained 1.6% in extended trade on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021. The company provides commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services. Travelers’ adjusted earnings of $2.60 per share surpassed the Street’s expectations of $2.45...
ZDNet

Verizon Q3 strong as it adds 5G consumer, business wireless subscribers

Verizon reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings as the company added 699,000 retail post-paid net subscribers. The company reported third quarter net income of $6.6 billion, or $1.55 a share, on revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3% from a year ago. The revenue figure includes two months of Verizon Media and growth would have been 5.5% with an extra month. Verizon sold its media unit, which included Yahoo and AOL, to Apollo Global for $5 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were $1.41 a share.
ShareCast

Segro experiences 'strong' rent roll growth in Q3

Real estate investment trust Segro said on Wednesday that it had witnessed strong rent roll growth in the quarter ended 19 October as a result of "a busy period of lettings". Segro stated that £26.0m of new headline rent was signed during the quarter, up from £16.0m at the same time a year earlier and taking the total for the nine months to 30 September to £64.0m.
invezz.com

Is it time to buy or sell Synchrony Financial after missing Q3 revenue estimates?

Synchrony Financial shares on Tuesday edged higher 1.33% after announcing its FQ3 results. The company reported its most recent quarterly earnings before markets opened, beating expectations. However, revenue for the quarter declined significantly, missing the consensus Street estimate. On Tuesday, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares edged higher by 1.33% after announcing...
DailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tech Stocks Continue Higher as Netflix Posts Strong Q3 Results

Nasdaq 100 Index, Netflix, US Treasury Yields, Corporate Earnings – Talking Points. Netflix beats consensus estimates for earnings, subscriber growth. Nasdaq 100 gains yet again as sentiment continues to improve. US Treasury Yields continue to march higher, 10-year reaches high of 1.64%. Netflix shares gained in the after hours session...
Connecticut Post

Stamford-based VantageScore Solutions announces new CEO who vows to build on the firm's momentum

STAMFORD — Credit-scoring provider VantageScore Solutions announced the hiring of financial services veteran Silvio Tavares as its new chief executive officer and president, marking the Stamford-based company’s first CEO change since its 2006 founding. Tavares takes over a firm that is owned by national credit-reporting companies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Synchrony Finl

SYF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Synchrony Finl will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.52. Synchrony Finl bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not...
smarteranalyst.com

Morgan Stanley Gains 2.5% on Strong Q3 Results

Multinational investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley’s (MS) shares jumped 2.5% and closed at $101.01 on Thursday after the company reported excellent financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.98, higher than the $1.66 reported in the third quarter of 2020...
