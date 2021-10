People who say California has no seasons have never been to Mendocino in the Fall. Beautiful temperate days are followed by crisp nights under starry skies and the display of turning leaves rivals New England. The summer crowds have dissipated, and leisurely days lend themselves to outdoor adventures such as riding a Railbike along the tracks deep into the redwoods. Apples and grapes are being harvested and gardeners reap the rewards of a summer of labor, furnishing their kitchens with organic bounty. Mendocino’s legendary ancient trees and breathtaking coast foster a healing reconnection with the earth during these challenging times while welcoming inns host happy travelers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO