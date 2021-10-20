CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captivate! The best of 90s fashion photography – in pictures

By Jo Jones
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Claudia Schiffer, one of the original supermodels, has embarked on her latest creative project. Captivate! Fashion Photography from the 90s, showcases landmark imagery and supermodels from the golden era of fashion. The anthology, curated by Schiffer herself, includes legendary photographers Arthur Elgort, Ellen von Unwerth, Herb Ritts and Richard Avedon among others, and accompanies an exhibition, also curated by the supermodel, which opened in Dusseldorf last month

Arthur Elgort
Herb Ritts
Richard Avedon
Claudia Schiffer
Ellen Von Unwerth
