The Boston Red Sox are now looking ahead to the upcoming offseason following their elimination in the 2021 ALCS against the Houston Astros. Among the offseason dilemmas that the Red Sox will face include the uncertain future of outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired him from the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline. He has an $11.5 million mutual option for the 2022 season, although it is not yet known on the level of interest that Boston’s front office has in possibly bringing him back on this contract deal.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO