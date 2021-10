As the days count down to the Cop26 summit, the phrase ‘net zero’ is coming up increasingly often. Scientists, activists, environmentalists and politicians use it as shorthand for the necessary steps to stop adding to the total amount of carbon in the atmosphere. The UK set out its net zero strategy last week, and called it a “global green industrial revolution”, even as others said it fell short of what is needed. Many see an international adoption of a target to get to net zero by 2050 – and hitting interim milestones on the way to that final goal – as crucial to our hopes of limiting global temperature rises, and hence the most devastating impacts of climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO