UEFA

A biennial Women’s World Cup is not a good idea – Fifa must ask the right people

By Suzanne Wrack
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Megan Rapinoe lifts the Women’s World Cup after United States beat Netherlands in the final in 2019.

In a way Fifa has been clever. The body leading the charge towards a biennial men’s and women’s World Cup has somewhat sidestepped the mistake of the most recent attempts to shake up football. The proposed European Super League and secretly planned Project Big Picture reduced women’s football to a footnote, an afterthought.

Fifa did the same but moved quickly to rectify the situation by bringing in the former US women’s national team head coach Jill Ellis to lead its technical advisory group (TAG) on the future of women’s football. In the two-times World Cup winner it has a figurehead to stand alongside the head of global football development, Arsène Wenger, and put a palatable face to its plans.

In tasking Ellis with pulling together for the TAG some of the biggest names in women’s football – including the US forward Alex Morgan, the Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes, and the referee Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb – Fifa has outdone the doomed club-led revolutions of the ESL and PBP and recognised, albeit belatedly, that you cannot ignore women’s football when discussing the game’s future.

There are, though, huge gaps. The balance of continents represented on the TAG is askew, with South America and Asia particularly underrepresented, there are no media or fan representatives and Ellis is the only member responsible for running a club team (San Diego, a newly established team without players and yet to kick a ball). Uefa has publicly criticised the group too. “There is no representation of confederations or leagues that have the key expertise to run women’s football competitions within the framework of football calendars on a daily basis,” it said in a statement.

The list of arguments against biennial men’s and women’s World Cups is lengthy. For each there are different challenges, and the global football community has been vocal – on the physical and mental toll of a World Cup every two years, on the impact on the Euros and other confederation tournaments, on a watering down of the impact of the tournament and, in the case of women’s football, on the impact on the Olympics (in which senior women’s national teams compete).

On Monday Ellis was expected to address some of those challenges in a media briefing but she spent three minutes talking about a potential biennial women’s World Cup after 15 minutes covering the minutiae of the number of international windows and their lengths.

It was disappointing and, in the questioning that followed, not much more clarity was garnered. “I don’t want us to be a sport that fits in, I want us to be a sport that casts a shadow, that has a bigger footprint,” said Ellis in her introduction, before single questions without scope for follow-up were allowed.

“It’s statistically written that the lever the World Cup pulls in elevating our sport is massive and that’s why a biennial one is in conversations,” Ellis said. She pointed to the rise in viewing figures, boost for domestic leagues and increased investment after major tournaments as arguments in favour of more World Cups.

Ellis failed to give detail about just how much power the TAG has in the decision-making process. “If it was a foregone conclusion, I probably wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing, right? It isn’t a foregone conclusion,” she said. “I don’t want to get caught up in politics. I’m a technical person and I’m about looking and exploring and to me it’s like putting together a gameplan. I want to understand the challenges and the opportunities.”

She later added: “It’s like most votes, right? If everybody gets a vote, they’re going to vote from their heart and what they believe is right.”

Ellis could not confirm whether the vote on a biennial women’s World Cup would be separate from the vote of the men’s and, given how political Fifa voting can become and the fact that Fifa Congress made up of 211 federations, most of which don’t get to compete in World Cups but benefit hugely from them financially, this appears woefully naive and/or wilfully misleading.

“I’m not here to speak about the men’s side. Would these votes be separate? I don’t know that,” said an increasingly bullish Ellis when questioned about the naivety of believing that those in power would “vote from their heart and what they believe is right”.

“I don’t look at the men’s World Cup when I’m doing this. Whether it happens or doesn’t happen, I have to focus on what we’re talking about within the women’s game. I guess the question would be, if the biennial wasn’t a part of the men’s conversation, would this make sense for the women’s game? That’s the position that I have to look at and explore. I do believe it is something that would benefit.”

Jill Ellis and Jürgen Klopp after winning the Best Fifa awards as women’s and men’s coaches in 2019. Photograph: Simon Hofmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ellis failed to provide any convincing evidence to counterbalance the flurry of arguments to the contrary, instead resorting to individual conversations with players: “I had one player say to me: ‘If I could I’d play a World Cup every year.’ One player said: ‘I play in the women’s Champions League every year, the men play in the Champions League every year,’ and I don’t think anyone would argue that that’s not without great value to the participants, the fans, to everybody.”

But this anecdotal evidence is not good enough. It is simplistic. And the comparison between the World Cup and Champions League is bizarre.

Ellis also somewhat dismissively implied that the game stalls between World Cups, undermining the progress achieved by confederation tournaments, the Olympics and the impact of summer breaks on players maintaining their ability to compete at the top level. “I truly believe we should think that our sport should be self-sustaining and the way we do that is to get ourselves front and centre more frequently,” she said. “It’s not to go to sleep for three years.”

We should not sit back and hope that the TAG properly explores all the nuances of these questions, or that the 211 member federations, having taken on the recommendations of the group, vote for “what they believe is right”. All stakeholders should have a say in this conversation including fans, clubs and the huge number of players expected to play in these competitions.

The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Ellis
Person
Arsène Wenger
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

A World Cup every two years: All the pros and cons of FIFA's new idea

Arsene Wenger hasn't had an idea this badly-received since signing his last Arsenal contract. FIFA's Head of Global Development is said to be in favour of the idea of biennial World Cups, which the governing body is set to discuss this week. A World Cup every other year certainly feels like ordering takeaway every week instead of just your average, monthly amount - but not everyone thinks it's a good idea.
UEFA
SkySports

FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss biennial World Cup plan

FIFA is expected to confirm that it will stage a global summit in December in order to reach more widespread consensus around the plans for the new international match calendar and their biennial World Cup concept. The proposals have been met with opposition from European confederation UEFA, which has said...
UEFA
ESPN

FIFA president Gianni Infantino highlights 'advantages' of biennial World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has highlighted the advantages of having a World Cup every two years for men and women. Infantino has revealed they are consulting internally about the plan and insisted there are many positives that would come from having the biggest football tournament staged more regularly. - Don't...
UEFA
Daily Mail

European Leagues REJECT FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar in huge blow to Arsene Wenger's ambitious plan for a biennial World Cup

FIFA's proposals to reshape the international calendar have all been firmly rejected by European Leagues, which includes the Premier League, EFL and SPFL among its members. A consultation on men's national team football led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA's chief of global football development, is proposing a major international tournament every June, longer but fewer in-season international breaks and mandatory player rest periods.
UEFA
NBC Sports

Alex Morgan: Investment must coincide with biennial World Cup plan

Alex Morgan said increased investment in the women’s game must be part of any plan for a biennial World Cup. Morgan, a star on the U.S. women’s national team, is part of a FIFA technical advisory group announced this week that is looking into a proposal to stage the World Cup every two years.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Ottumwa Courier

European soccer leagues oppose FIFA biennial World Cup plan

GENEVA (AP) — Europe’s top soccer leagues cautioned that FIFA’s biennial World Cup plan is still on the table and they vowed Friday to resist the proposed overhauls of the international match schedule. FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised Wednesday to seek a global consensus during a longer period of consultation...
UEFA
The Independent

Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
