California State

Blumenfeld Development Group, CH Realty Partners, And Declaration Partners Acquire Newly Built 300k+ SF Logistics Facility In California's Inland Empire

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

The fulfillment center is a brand-new Class A industrial property designed for modern e-commerce supply chain operations. The property's central location within the Inland Empire provides access to key transportation nodes such as the Los Angeles ports and the Ontario freight airport, and major West Coast population centers. Packable,...

markets.businessinsider.com

