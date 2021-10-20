Red Cat Subsidiary TEAL Drones Opens U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Hamilton Medical Emergency Ventilator Manufacturing Facility. OWNER: Hamilton Medical Inc. GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Alberici Corp. MEP ENGINEER: Affiliated Engineers Inc. After the COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent global need for ventilators, a manufacturing line was built in an 86,000-sq-ft Reno warehouse in just one month for an international ventilator company. Crews installed industrial generators, air compressors, chillers, 36,000-plus ft of network cable, 2,500 ft of pipe and 50,000 ft of electric cable. In addition, the team built 120 storage racks and 172 tables. During construction, nearly 60 people were working on site at peak with another 60 working remotely. The team was an unusual combination of local Reno-area contractors working alongside national contractors familiar with GM and its process manufacturing environment. The engineering teams were located in Wisconsin and Michigan. GM was based in Michigan and on site, and the construction team members were from Missouri, Michigan and on site. Within the first month, crews had installed enough capacity to support the manufacture of more than 500 ventilators per day, and the first ventilator was completed within 14 days from site mobilization.

