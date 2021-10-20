Red Cat Subsidiary TEAL Drones Opens U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Bystronic Inc., Hoffman Estates, Ill., officially opened its new facility for business on Oct. 27, 2021. A subsidiary of Bystronic AG, Niederönz, Switzerland, the company has staked out this turf to demonstrate its commitment to its customers and its support for North American manufacturing, said Robert St. Aubin, company president. Founded as a machine builder in 1964, the company developed its first sheet metal laser machine in 1984. Acquisitions and developments in the decades since have led to four distinct product lines: bending, laser cutting, automation, and software. Bystronic’s success led its former owner, holding company Conzetta, to divest itself of everything except Bystronic and invest everything it had in the company. In 2020 the holding company ceased to exist, which St. Aubin cited as a sign of the company’s consistent and continued growth and innovation.
