Red Cat Subsidiary TEAL Drones Opens U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Cover picture for the article"After closing the Teal drone acquisition less than two months ago, our investment to scale production of the Golden Eagle is ready fly and generate revenue," commented Jeffrey Thompson, Red Cat's Chief Executive Officer. "The teal team has built a world class made in USA manufacturing facility that will change the...

enr.com

Manufacturing, Award of Merit: Hamilton Medical Emergency Ventilator Manufacturing Facility

Hamilton Medical Emergency Ventilator Manufacturing Facility. OWNER: Hamilton Medical Inc. GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Alberici Corp. MEP ENGINEER: Affiliated Engineers Inc. After the COVID-19 pandemic created an urgent global need for ventilators, a manufacturing line was built in an 86,000-sq-ft Reno warehouse in just one month for an international ventilator company. Crews installed industrial generators, air compressors, chillers, 36,000-plus ft of network cable, 2,500 ft of pipe and 50,000 ft of electric cable. In addition, the team built 120 storage racks and 172 tables. During construction, nearly 60 people were working on site at peak with another 60 working remotely. The team was an unusual combination of local Reno-area contractors working alongside national contractors familiar with GM and its process manufacturing environment. The engineering teams were located in Wisconsin and Michigan. GM was based in Michigan and on site, and the construction team members were from Missouri, Michigan and on site. Within the first month, crews had installed enough capacity to support the manufacture of more than 500 ventilators per day, and the first ventilator was completed within 14 days from site mobilization.
RENO, NV
thefabricator.com

Bystronic opens manufacturing facility, demonstration center near Chicago

Bystronic Inc., Hoffman Estates, Ill., officially opened its new facility for business on Oct. 27, 2021. A subsidiary of Bystronic AG, Niederönz, Switzerland, the company has staked out this turf to demonstrate its commitment to its customers and its support for North American manufacturing, said Robert St. Aubin, company president. Founded as a machine builder in 1964, the company developed its first sheet metal laser machine in 1984. Acquisitions and developments in the decades since have led to four distinct product lines: bending, laser cutting, automation, and software. Bystronic’s success led its former owner, holding company Conzetta, to divest itself of everything except Bystronic and invest everything it had in the company. In 2020 the holding company ceased to exist, which St. Aubin cited as a sign of the company’s consistent and continued growth and innovation.
CHICAGO, IL
Business Insider

4Front Ventures Corp. Commences Operations at One of the World's Largest, Most Efficient Cannabis Manufacturing Facilities

170,000 sq. ft. manufacturing Facility, located outside of the City of Los Angeles. Currently producing nine of 4Front's 20 brands and 164 different SKUs. Advanced machine and automation technologies and expert commissioning. Produces a minimum of 10 times more product per shift than the Company's largest managed facilities in Washington.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Cap Yarns LLC, Delivering Unsurpassed Quality and Innovation Since 1944

Cap Yarns, LLC takes pride in having the greatest ﬁber blending capacity of any yarn manufacturer in the Americas. Their ability to produce custom yarns in large and small batches in record turnaround times has earned Cap Yarns a rare distinction in the industry. Cap Yarns is renowned for its innovative, unique and high-quality specialty yarns and custom blends for the knitting and weaving industries. They feature sustainably sourced natural and ﬁber-dyed yarns with distinct characteristics capable of creating original looks and textures for a discerning international clientele. What truly sets Cap Yarns ahead of the pack is their reCapture upcycled yarns...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

3M™ Finesse-it™ Robotic Paint Repair System Earns Prestigious SURCAR Award

At 2021 SURCAR Detroit Conference -- the world's leading automotive body finishing congress -- the presentation made jointly by 3M and Ford Motor Co., featuring the 3M™ Finesse-it™ Robotic Paint Repair System was selected for The Award for Technique, besting 23 other presentations. Accepting the award was the two-person team that made the presentation: Scott Barnett, Director – Application Engineering, Robotics and Automation, 3M; and Marc Tornero, AI Vision and Robotics Lead Engineer (Global Paint), Ford Motor Company.
CARS
thefastmode.com

AT&T Brings Private 5G Network to Ford EV Manufacturing Facility

Ford Motor Company and AT&T are enhancing the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on Ford’s historic Dearborn Rouge site –the future of EV production – by outfitting it with highly secure, next-generation 5G cellular connectivity to help build the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. Ford’s private 5G network based on...
BUSINESS
Culpeper Star Exponent

Spanish company to invest $200 million in first U.S. offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing facility in Portsmouth

A Spanish company that makes turbine blades for offshore wind farms plans to operate a $200 million facility at Portsmouth Marine Terminal to build the turbine blades—the first facility of its kind in the country. Officials including Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined Siemens Gamesa Renewable...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WLWT 5

Lebanon manufacturer expanding facility, adding additional jobs

LEBANON, Ohio — EPC Columbia announced plans to expand its facility in the Lebanon area, adding 50 new jobs. The company plans to invest $2.5 million and grow it's building by 20% with an additional 75,000 square feet. “We’re pleased to increase our presence in Ohio,” said Reza Kargarzadeh, president...
LEBANON, OH
Sentinel & Enterprise

Amazon opens robotics manufacturing facility in Westboro

Amazon is expanding its footprint in the Bay State, adding a 350,000-square-foot Westboro outpost that houses corporate offices, research and development labs, and a robotics manufacturing space. “This new innovation and manufacturing hub, along with its sister site up in North Reading, places Amazon robotics at the epicenter of robotics...
NORTH READING, MA
connectcre.com

Condiment Manufacturer Trades One Facility for Larger One

E. Formella & Sons, a global condiment manufacturing company, sold its 32,880-square-foot facility at 411 E. Plainfield Rd. in Countryside, IL and then purchased a new 45,594-square-foot facility at 16425 S. Kilbourn Ave. in Oak Forest, IL. Transwestern EVP Terri Alexander represented E. Formella in the sale of its former...
OAK FOREST, IL
bizjournals

Swedish manufacturer to open in Wichita

A Swedish manufacturer with ties to Spirit AeroSystems Inc. plans to open its North American headquarters in Wichita later this month. Kalmar, Sweden-based Modig Machine Tool will hold a grand opening for its new facility at 208 S. Commerce on Wednesday to show off a converted warehouse that will also serve as a demonstration center.
WICHITA, KS
roi-nj.com

CGS to install $4M solar project at manufacturing facility in Camden

Contemporary Graphic Solutions, a global print and packaging specialist, announced its investment of over $4 million in a major solar energy project at its primary manufacturing facility in Camden — one that is expected to provide 2.2 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year. The new solar panels will cover...
CAMDEN, NJ
yourvalley.net

Helix Electric to open manufacturing facility in Goodyear

California-based contracting company Helix Electric is expected to open a manufacturing facility in Goodyear in the first part of 2022. The 112,000-square-foot facility, on the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and 143rd Avenue will be used in the manufacturing of electrical construction components and as a shipping center for the company.
GOODYEAR, AZ
wfxrtv.com

Hitachi Energy finishes $6.2M expansion at Bland County manufacturing facility

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, Hitachi Energy announced the completion of a $6.2 million expansion of manufacturing facility in Bland, which is North America’s leading producer of dry-type transformers. According to a statement released by Hitachi Energy on Wednesday, Oct. 20, this expansion was conducted in cooperation...
BLAND COUNTY, VA
rubbernews.com

R.D. Abbott opens Ohio facility for NovationSi subsidiary

BARBERTON, Ohio—R.D. Abbott Co. Inc., based in Cerritos, Calif., now has an additive manufacturing and warehousing facility in Northeast Ohio for its Novation Solutions L.L.C. subsidiary, a supplier of modifiers, additives and colorants for liquid silicone and high-consistency rubber. R.D. Abbott purchased the existing facility, which opened Oct. 8. Investment...
OHIO STATE
kcountry1057.com

HVAC manufacturer breaks ground on $60 million facility in Shelby County

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentuckiana Curb Co. Inc., a manufacturer of commercial HVAC products doing business as KCC Manufacturing, had a groundbreaking for the company’s new $60 million operations in Shelby County, which will create 700 new jobs. Due to an increased need for production space, KCC is building a...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
njbmagazine.com

PTC Officially Opens Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility

PTC Therapeutics cut the ribbon yesterday on its new gene therapy manufacturing facility in Hopewell Township. The global biopharmaceutical company, with headquarters in South Plainfield, moved into approximately 225,000 square feet of space at the campus location, which was formerly occupied by Bristol Myers Squibb. According to PTC CEO Stuart...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
thefabricator.com

Kawasaki Motors to open facility in Missouri

Kawasaki Motors Mfg. Corp. U.S.A. has announced it will expand its operations in Missouri by opening a manufacturing facility in Boonville. The plant, which will produce general-purpose engines used in lawn and garden products, will create more than 270 jobs. Production is expected to begin in May 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Travis Perkins ‘very capably’ dealing with supply issues as it upgrades profits

Building materials firm Travis Perkins said it is navigating supply chain challenges “very capably” as it increased its profit targets.However, shares in the company dipped despite the third profit upgrade in five months.The UK construction sector has seen recent rapid growth threatened by soaring raw material prices and supply chain disruption amid global sourcing issues and logistics problems in the UK.Nevertheless, Travis Perkins, which also owns Toolstation, said disruption to its customer service has been “minimal”.Our Q3 performance continued to be strong, with like for like sales up 13.1% vs last year. We also completed the reshaping of the Group...
BUSINESS

