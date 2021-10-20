CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Two High-Growth Tech Stocks to Follow This Earnings Season

By Brett Schafer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Latch is a recent high-growth SPAC that is reporting for the second time as a public company.
  • Roblox is a recent public listing that has seen its platform affected by the pandemic.

We are heading right into the heart of earnings season for the third quarter. This is one of the four periods each calendar year when companies give material updates to their financial results, and they are crucial for investors in evaluating how their portfolios are doing.

The problem is, with thousands of companies reporting results each quarter, it is impossible to keep up with how every business is doing. As an investor, an underrated skill is to prospectively identify which reports you will read each earnings season, optimizing your research for finding long-term compounders while avoiding low-quality businesses.

Two high-growth tech stocks to add to your watch list this earnings season are Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy1cL_0cWrx0yG00
Image source: Getty Images

Latch

Latch is a recent entrant to the stock market, going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) this summer. The company sells hardware and software solutions to big apartment buildings around the world.

How does its business model work? Latch sells its smart doorknobs (what it calls hardware) in large contracts to apartment building owners, who install the systems on every locked door in the building -- like apartment units, fitness rooms, and mailrooms. It then bundles these doorknobs with subscriptions to its software program, which is used by building managers and tenants.

Residents get access to Latch's smartphone app, which enables easy access to their apartment units (replacing physical keys) and shared spaces within the building. Building managers use Latch's software to change who has access to what rooms, manage building security, and to optimize mail and other deliveries. According to Latch, building owners pay around $7 to $12 per unit per month to access Latch's software, depending on how many programs they want. Owners choose to pay Latch this much for these services because it helps them increase rent on luxury apartment units while also reducing expenses for the building manager.

In the second quarter of this year, Latch's first as a public company, it reported revenue of $9 million, up 227% year over year. While this may seem small relative to its market cap of $1.27 billion, it is because Latch's revenue is not recognized until a building is operational, which can take upward of five years or longer after it signs a contract with an owner. To get a better view into how many future units it has booked, Latch gives out total bookings each quarter as well as the cumulative units it has booked. In the second quarter, Latch had bookings of $95.8 million, up 102% year over year, with cumulative booked units hitting 451,000, up 108% year over year.

Since it has been public for only a little while, it will be interesting to see how much progress Latch has made this quarter converting its bookings into revenue, and that is why it is on my watch list heading into earnings season.

Roblox

Roblox, like Latch, has been public for less than a year, but opted to hit the markets through a direct listing this spring. The company operates a platform that offers tools for video game developers to build interactive experiences for the tens of millions of daily active users (DAUs) on Roblox. To make money, it splits the sales of Robux, its in-game currency, with developers of these games. Its other big expenses are trust and safety, investments in improving the tools and connectivity of the platform, and fees paid to the mobile app stores.

In the second quarter, Roblox had 43.2 million DAUs, up 29% year over year, which drove bookings (the revenue equivalent for video games) to increase 35% to $665.5 million in the period. Even though Roblox continues investing for growth, the company is bringing in plenty of cash, generating $720 million in cash flow from operations over the last 12 months. Since Roblox is required to defer a lot of its revenue to future quarters even though it collects all the cash from Robux sales upfront, cash flow from operations is the best measure of profitability for this business. With a market cap of $44 billion, the stock's valuation seems rather reasonable when compared to its recent growth and cash flow generation.

So why isn't the share price higher? It all comes down to investor expectations for future quarters. Roblox got a huge jump in use from the pandemic last year with bookings growing over 200% year over year and users growing 95% in Q2 of 2020, and it is likely that a lot of investors think this was a one-time bump in growth that will slow down soon. Others, like myself, think it is more likely that Roblox has a long runway of growth ahead of it, no matter whether the pandemic ends today or five years from now.

Its third-quarter report will be another data point to see who is right in this debate, and that's why Roblox is a must-follow this earnings season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Wolfspeed Stock Skyrocketed Today

The company has refocused on gallium nitride and silicon carbide semiconductors, selling off its old core operations in LED and lighting products. These chips serve several important growth markets. What happened. Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) rose as much as 38% on Thursday, lifted by a fantastic first-quarter earnings report. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why LendingClub Stock Soared Today

Shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) surged 33% higher on Thursday after the financial services company delivered strong third-quarter results. LendingClub's revenue climbed 20% to $246.2 million, fueled by a 14% jump in loan originations, to $3.1 billion. "Our success continues to be driven by our competitive advantages, including our growing base...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

The total return on a dividend stock is split between share price appreciation and dividend yield. Share prices of dividend stocks are very reactive to dividend changes, especially dividend reductions. Dividend-paying stocks have their advantages. They're dependable and resilient. They don't rise or fall too fast. Plus, they pay you...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ltch#Rblx#Mailrooms
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Cloud Stock Climbs to Record Highs After Earnings

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is up 3.4% to trade at $686.64 at last check, and earlier hit a fresh record high of $694, after the cloud name posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. No fewer than 12 analysts raised their price objectives in response, with the highest adjustment coming from Barclays to $791 from $784.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ultra Clean Holdings Shares Flew 19% Higher Today

Ultra Clean’s order book is packed to the rafters as chipmakers around the world are boosting their manufacturing efforts. Third-quarter results came in well ahead of analyst expectations, and the next reporting period looks even stronger. What happened. Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) closed Thursday's trading 19.2% higher. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Calix Stock Was Climbing This Week

Shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) were gaining this week after the cloud stock delivered better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report and offered strong guidance for the current quarter. The stock also got a boost after the report came out as analysts reacted favorably to the news. As of Thursday's closing,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day down 10.8%. So what. Revenue was up 34% in the quarter to $128 million, but the company's net loss more than tripled to $9.3 million,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. So what. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Scientific Games Stock Dropped 15.6% on Thursday

Shares of gambling industry supplier Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) fell as much as 15.6% in trading on Thursday after announcing the sale of part of its business. Shares closed the day down 8%. So what. Brookfield Business Partners has agreed to buy Scientific Games' lottery business for $6.05 billion, which includes...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Verve Therapeutics Is Up More Than 16% This Week

Investors may be reacting to the enthusiasm shown the stock by Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, which has been adding to its Verve position. The company presented preclinical findings regarding its lead therapy at a gene-editing conference on Thursday. What happened. Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) is up 16.5% for the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

Crestwood's merger with Oasis Midstream creates a larger-scale midstream company. The deal significantly increases its cash flow while maintaining its financial flexibility. The combination makes its big-time dividend even stronger. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is getting a lot bigger. The master limited partnership (MLP) is acquiring rival Oasis Midstream Partners...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Pinterest Stock Plunged This Week

Shares hit a 52-week low on Thursday. Its third-quarter earnings report next Thursday seems likely to underwhelm. Still, the long-term story looks promising. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), the image discovery-based social platform, was getting hit on multiple fronts this week as social media giant Facebook warned about slowing revenue growth, and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) said it was no longer interested in acquiring Pinterest after Bloomberg reported last week that the two parties were in talks for a deal at $70 a share.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Growth Stalled Sharply in the Third Quarter

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. US economic growth went from a heroic sprint to a wheezing stumble over the summer, slowing rapidly as supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent pandemic dragged on retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.
RETAIL
Investor's Business Daily

Darling Stock May Have The Right Ingredients For A Breakout To New High; Third Quarter Earnings Due Amid Strong Profit, Sales Growth

Darling Ingredients (DAR) is expected to report earnings on or around Nov. 3. Top ranked Darling stock is now trading right around the 79.75 buy point from a first-stage consolidation that it cleared earlier. Darling stock boasts a 93 IBD Composite Rating, of a best-possible 99. The Composite Rating combines...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy