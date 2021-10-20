MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Profit Matches View, But Sales Miss

Sony Pictures Entertainment recorded $288M in operating profits for the three months ending September 30, repping a 7% dip from the same period last year. Revenues in the division, however, were up 35% to $2.37B. Reporting its full fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings this afternoon in Tokyo, Sony Corp said overall operating income at the electronics and entertainment giant was 318.5B yen ($2.8B), up 1% over the same period last year. Net income took a 54% hit, down to 213.1B yen (-18% when adjusted). Sales increased 13% to 2.37T yen ($21B) thanks to a significant hike in the Games and Network...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO