CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

UCB to license its AI technology that improves identification of Osteoporosis to ImageBiopsy Lab

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 8 days ago

"As digitalization of health increases, so does the potential of leveraging AI for improving care for many diseases, including osteoporosis. The number one risk factor for fragility fractures is a previous fracture. Identifying and appropriately treating patients who have already suffered a vertebral fracture is therefore key to ensuring that patients...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
uta.edu

New technology to measure hemoglobin

Bioengineers and scientists at The University of Texas at Arlington, in collaboration with Austin’s Shani Biotechnologies, LLC, have developed a new noninvasive technology that may help real-time monitoring of key blood parameters, such as hemoglobin, especially in Black patients. George Alexandrakis, bioengineering associate professor, said the idea is to develop...
ARLINGTON, TX
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
bcm.edu

AI will improve healthcare, but doctors and patients need legal safety net

Bhattad and Jain argue that “artificial intelligence (AI) is the driving force of the latest technological developments in medical diagnosis with a revolutionary impact” in a recent paper. But what happens when an AI produces a wrong breast cancer diagnosis (perhaps based on a bias), the physician accordingly fails to assign the right treatment, and the patient suffers metastasized cancer?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucb#Osteoporosis#Ai#Gold Price#Ct#Msk
roi-nj.com

HMH making greater use of AI, machine learning to improve screening, detection

Hackensack Meridian Health is partnering with Google Cloud to deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning in key clinical areas, such as screening and detection, the health system and tech giant announced this week. HMH is believed to be one of the first health systems in the world to use Chrome...
HEALTH
northcentralpa.com

FDA improves access to hearing aid technology

Hearing aids are not just for elderly populations; some 37 million Americans experience symptoms of hearing loss. New technologies can help people to obtain a hearing aid without official physician approval. If you think you may need a hearing aid, but are unsure, or you need clarity on the process,...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Imec licenses Covid detection technology

Imec and Imec spin-off miDiagnostics have signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for Imec’s patented technology whereby aerosols and droplets from exhaled breath are captured for screening for viral RNA through miDiagnostics ultrafast PCR technology. The agreement enables miDiagnostics to kickstart the commercialization of a COVID-19 breathalyzer (as opposed to classical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Lumia UK

Accelerating healthcare AI innovation with Zero Trust technology

From research to diagnosis to treatment, AI has the potential to improve outcomes for some treatments by 30 to 40 percent and reduce costs by up to 50 percent. Although healthcare algorithms are predicted to represent a $42.5B market by 2026, less than 35 algorithms have been approved by the FDA, and only two of those are classified as truly novel.1 Obtaining the large data sets necessary for generalizability, transparency, and reducing bias has historically been difficult and time-consuming, due in large part to regulatory restrictions enacted to protect patient data privacy. That’s why the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) collaborated with Microsoft, Fortanix, and Intel to create BeeKeeperAI. It enables secure collaboration between algorithm owners and data stewards (for example, healthy systems, etc.) in a Zero Trust environment (enabled by Azure Confidential Computing), protecting the algorithm intellectual property (IP) and the data in ways that eliminate the need to de-identify or anonymize Protected Health Information (PHI)—because the data is never visible or exposed.
HEALTH
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ScienceAlert

Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
SCIENCE
Bismarck Tribune

Speaking out: Cybersecurity essential as technology improves

What was science fiction a couple of decades ago really isn’t that far away. The world has become more connected through technology, and with that connection comes added risk of cyberthreats. The state of North Dakota network received over 2.1 billion cyberattacks in 2020, according to legislative testimony earlier this...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

View Labs combines its virtual reality tech with NavigatorCRE's platform

View Labs, a provider of video and virtual reality services, has partnered with NavigatorCRE, a commercial real estate business intelligence platform, to give clients access to technology such as virtual reality views of their properties. The companies said their combined technologies will provide commercial real estate owners and operators easily...
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Creative Virtual Awarded for Innovative Conversational AI Technology and Consultation Expertise

Corporate Vision Magazine named Creative Virtual ‘Best Conversational AI Solutions Provider’ in the 2021 Media Innovator Awards. Creative Virtual, a world leader in conversational AI for customer and employee engagement, have been named ‘Best Conversational AI Solutions Provider – London’ in Corporate Vision’s 2021 Media Innovator Awards. This award recognises the London-headquartered company’s expertise in both developing conversational AI technology and delivering skilled consultation for implementing and maintaining solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
ABC4

New AI technology helps diagnose genetic disorders in newborns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence-based technology that helps diagnose rare disorders in critically ill children.  The study was led by Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, in collaboration with University of Utah Health scientists, and Fabric Genomics. Findings were published in Genome Medicine, a publication specializing in genetic and genomic […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Phys.org

Catalyst advance improves natural gas cleaning technology

A newly developed catalyst with unique, atomic-sized "rafts" does a better job than current technology for cleaning up emissions from natural gas engines. The work, reported in Nature Catalysis, could make natural gas-powered technology cleaner and more viable for trucks, off-road vehicles and equipment powertrains. Researchers developed catalyst "rafts" of palladium (Pd) oxide that are held together with single atoms of platinum. Their catalyst is effective at cleaning up the natural gas and allows the catalytic reaction to be more tolerant of water vapor, reducing the amount of unburnt methane that would be emitted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Cognovi Labs' Emotional AI Can Help Counter COVID-19 Vaccine Propaganda and Enhance National Security

Cognovi Labs, a company developing technologies to prioritize social responsibility using Artificial Intelligence (AI), was recently named the 2021 PM360 Trailblazer finalist for the Vendor/ Supplier Company of the Year award. Cognovi Labs Finalist of the PM360 Trailblazer Awards. PM360 is a pharmaceutical and biotech-focused publication whose Trailblazer Awards recognize...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mining-technology.com

Mosaic, DXC Technology Taps AI to Launch Specialty Insurance Platform

Concept: Bermuda specialty insurance startup Mosaic Insurance (Mosaic) and American multinational corporation DXC Technology partnered to launch an insurance technology platform for Specialty Insurance. It can increase the speed at which specialty insurance is sold, underwritten, and serviced. Nature of Disruption: Specialty Insurance Technology Platform combines Mosaic’s IP, expertise, and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy