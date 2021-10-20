CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MarketAxess Q3 Profit Declines, But Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income declined to $58.0 million or $1.52 per share from $67.8 million or $1.78 per share in the prior-year quarter. On...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

UniCredit Q3 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit climbed 55.6 percent to 1.058 billion euros from last year's 680 million euros. Underlying net profit was 1.106 billion euros, compared to 692 million euros last year. Total revenues grew 1.9 percent to 4.40 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Nokia Q3 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the parent climbed to 342 million euros or 0.06 euros per share from 193 million euros or 0.03 euros per share last year. Comparable profit attributable to equity holders for the quarter rose to 454...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Medical Properties Trust Q3 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Thursday that third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders increased to $171.14 million or $0.29 per share from $131.11 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter. Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $262.84 million or $0.44 per share, compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketaxess Holdings Inc#Board Of Directors#Thomson Reuters#Compensation#Mktx#Company
Business Insider

Linde Q3 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY21 Earnings View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Linde Plc (LIN) reported Thursday that its third-quarter income from continuing operations was $978 million or $1.88 per share, an increase of 42 percent from the prior year. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.42 billion, 25 percent higher than last year. Adjusted earnings per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

CNOOC Q3 Total Net Production Up 9.9% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CNOOC Limited (CNU.TO) reported total net production of 144.1 million barrels of oil equivalent for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.9% year-over-year. Production from China increased by 13.0% to 100.1 million BOE. Overseas production increased by 3.2% to 43.9 million BOE. Capital expenditure were up 13.8% to approximately RMB 20.94 billion, mainly due to the increase in workload, the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Swisscom AG Q3 EBITDA Flat With Prior Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) said its third quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was flat with prior year. Looking forward, the company said its financial outlook for fiscal 2021 will be adjusted in terms of net revenue and capital expenditure. However, the expectation for EBITDA remains unchanged.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ktwb.com

Check Point Software profit and revenue top estimates

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a slight gain in third-quarter net profit, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform and cloud protection products. Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned $1.65 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the July-September period, up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Northrop Grumman Corp. Announces Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $1.06 billion, or $6.63 per share. This compares with $0.99 billion, or $5.89 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Comcast Q3 Profit Doubles, Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) on Thursday reported that profit for the third quarter doubled from last year, driven by 19 percent revenue growth amid significant growth across each of its businesses. Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also declared a quarterly dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Xcel Energy Inc Q3 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xcel Energy Inc (XEL):. -Earnings: $609 million in Q3 vs. $603 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.13 in Q3 vs. $1.14 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.18 per share -Revenue: $3.47 billion in Q3 vs. $3.18 billion in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Shopify Q3 Revenue and Profit Miss Estimates

Shopify (SHOP) revenues and profits rose in the third quarter of 2021, but they didn’t beat analysts’ estimates. Shopify’s revenue came in at $1.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, an increase of 46% from $767.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $1.15 billion ($9.00 per share)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hertz swings back to profit in Q3 as leisure travel recovers

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. , which emerged from bankruptcy in July, said Thursday it had net income of $571 million, or $1.13 a share, in the third quarter, after a loss of $222 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue doubled to $2.226 billion from $1.268 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 85 cents and revenue of $2.225 billion. The revenue number reflects "the continued rebound in leisure travel and tight fleet inventory as Hertz executes against its strategic roadmap," the rental car company said in a statement. "While volume continued to be lower...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Annaly Capital’s Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings available for distribution (EAD) per share of $0.28 against the consensus estimate of $0.27 per share. While net interest income of the real estate investment trust company declined 19% year-over-year to $362.5 million, net interest margin slipped 1 basis point...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy