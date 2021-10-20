CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem Raises Full Year Adj. Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Wednesday, Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) raised its full year adjusted net income per share outlook from greater than $25.50, to greater than $25.85. The company believes the momentum it is seeing and the ability to deliver on its strategy will be further accelerated by recent...

markets.businessinsider.com

104.1 WIKY

Hershey raises full-year forecasts on strong Halloween demand

(Reuters) – Hershey Co raised its annual net sales and adjusted earnings forecast on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its products such as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and KitKat chocolates due to Halloween. The company forecast 2021 net sales to grow 8% to 9%, higher than its previous range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

OSI Systems Reiterates FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022. For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.72 to $6.00 per share on revenues between $1.19...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Travel Weekly

Airbus raises full-year profits guidance

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has raised its full-year profit guidance based on a “strong performance” for the first nine months of the year. It now expects earnings before tax to be €4.5 million, up from previous guidance of €4 million, and free cash flow of €2.5 billion, up from €2 billion – assuming no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, internal operations and its ability to deliver products and services.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

EMCOR Group Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, based on year-to-date performance. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.95 to $7.15 per share on revenues between...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Swisscom AG Q3 EBITDA Flat With Prior Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) said its third quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was flat with prior year. Looking forward, the company said its financial outlook for fiscal 2021 will be adjusted in terms of net revenue and capital expenditure. However, the expectation for EBITDA remains unchanged.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Labcorp Lifts FY21 Adj. Earnings View Above Market

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) or Labcorp, a life sciences company, Thursday raised fiscal 2021 guidance to reflect its strong third-quarter performance and improved full-year outlook. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $287. For the year, adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
just-food.com

Hershey raises sales, earnings outlook on “elevated” demand

Hershey has raised its sales and earnings outlook for the second time this fiscal year due in part to “elevated consumer demand”. On the back of an 11.4% increase in year-to-date reported sales and 6.3% for the third quarter, the US confectionery and snacks maker expects full-year growth of 8-9%. That is up from the 6-8% forecast made in July, when the Reese’s chocolate owner raised its outlook from 4-6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

Abiomed beats The Street in Q2, lowers full-year outlook

Abiomed (NSDQ:ABMD) posted second-quarter results this week that beat the overall consensus on Wall Street. The Danvers, Massachusetts-based cardiovascular device company reported profits of $56.95 million, or $1.24 per share, on sales of $248.1 million for the three months ended September 30, for a bottom-line loss of -8.5% on sales growth of 18.3% compared with Q2 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Sony’s Entertainment Revenues Climb, but Group Quarterly Profits Tumble

Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate, Sony Group saw revenues rise in its music, games and pictures units in the second quarter of its current financial year. But group profits were halved from JPY459 billion to JPY283 billion ($2.50 billion at current exchange rates). The company reported its figures for the three months from July to September on Thursday afternoon local time. Group sales increased by 13% to JPY2.37 trillion. Income before taxes dropped 54% and earnings per share fell to JPY170.26, compared with JPY367.08 in the equivalent quarter last year. Sony’s ‘pictures division,’ which straddles feature film, television production and channel operations,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Gilead Sciences Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $2.59 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $0.36 billion, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Gilead Sciences...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Republic Services Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's profit came in at $350.3 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $260.0 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $238.6 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $187.8 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

