Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses For Second Day

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's choppy session sharply lower with FMCG, metal, and realty stocks bearing the brunt of the selling. Key benchmark indexes fell for the second straight session amid broad-based selling as inflation worries dented investors' appetite for...

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

Sensex Drops Over 300 Points; Nifty At 18,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened in the red on Thursday, tracking weakness in global markets as investors fretted about inflation and slowing global growth. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 304 points, or half a percent, to 60,839 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 110 points, or 0.6 percent, at 18,100.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note Thursday as investors react to weak global cues and a slew or corporate earnings released after markets hours Wednesday. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, SBI Life, Tata Chemicals, Titan Company, United...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reach Record Closing Highs On Upbeat Earnings News

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday, offsetting the pullback seen late in the previous session. With the upward move on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs. The major averages saw further upside going into the close of trading....
STOCKS
Business Insider

TSX Ends On Upbeat Note On Strong Earnings Updates

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a buoyant note on Thursday, coming back strongly after two successive days of losses, as upbeat earnings updates from top companies, including Suncor Energy and Shopify Inc. lifted sentiment. Energy and technology stocks hogged the limelight. Several stocks from industrials and consumer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade Wednesday despite weakness in other Asian markets. The benchmark BSE Sensex edged up 80 points, or 0.1 percent, to 61,431 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,289. Asian Paints jumped as...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday, with positive global cues on the back of earnings optimism and progress on U.S. President Joe Biden's economic agenda likely to help underpin investor sentiment. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has downgraded Indian markets to neutral from overweight, citing unfavorable...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending a tad higher on Monday amid mixed global cues. Upbeat earnings updates from ICICI Bank and expectations of strong GDP growth in the coming quarters helped key benchmark indexes snap their four-session losing streak. The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended 145.43 points, or...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements and the monthly derivatives expiry. Global cues were mixed as investors weighed inflation risks driven by high crude oil prices. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fell 354 points, or 0.6 percent,...
STOCKS
Tidewater News

MARKETS: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty holds 18,000; broader indices crack

LIVE market updates: Erasing morning good points, home equities cracked on the bourses dragged by all however the banking shares. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was quoting 346 factors decrease at 60,475 ranges at 10:00 AM, whereas the Nifty50 index slipped under the 18,000-mark at 17,981, down over 100 factors.
STOCKS
Tidewater News

Sensex snaps 7-day profitable run, ends 50 pts down; IRCTC tanks 9%, ITC 6%

Dalal Street snapped its longest profitable streak in practically 10 months on Tuesday as benchmark indices closed decrease for the primary time in eight periods. Profit reserving on the again of in-line September quarter outcomes dragged frontline indices from report highs clocked within the intra-day commerce immediately. Overall, the headline...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex Tops 62,100; Nifty Above 18,550

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a strong note Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is in no hurry to unwind pandemic-era stimulus. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 345 points, or 0.6 percent, to 62,109 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 97 points, or half a percent, at 18,574.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex Up 370 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 18,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday as traders returned to their desks after an extended weekend on account of Dussehra. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 370 points, or 0.6 percent, to 61,676 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 133 points, or 0.7 percent, at 18,472.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Sensex Jumps Above 61,000; Nifty Closes At 18,338

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the sixth straight session on Thursday amid firm global cues and the weekly F&O expiry. Investors cheered strong earnings results from some top IT companies as well as data showing a slowing of the annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Oct. 28 Kicks Off The Best 5-Day Stretch Of The Year For Stocks

Ths SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) traded higher by 0.7% on Thursday, but that should come as no surprise to investors paying close attention to the calendar. The Numbers: According to Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist for LPL Financial, October 28 has historically been one of the best days of the year for the S&P 500 dating all the way back to 1950. In fact, October 28 was the best day of the year for stocks until the market dropped 3% last year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS

