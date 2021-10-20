Experience, improved vision have Pugh excelling for T-Birds

CHEYENNE – Cade Pugh never lacked for effort.

The Cheyenne East running back always ran full speed during his junior season. However, his understanding of how things might develop in front of him was a work in progress during the Thunderbirds’ Class 4A state championship run last fall.

Pugh’s blocking ability kept him on the field and earned him more opportunities to grow as a ball-carrier. He capitalized on those opportunities and helped make East’s opponents respect the run late last season.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder has taken the lessons from his junior year and used them to put together a stellar senior season. That growth was abundantly clear during East’s 40-7 victory Friday at Kelly Walsh in Casper. Pugh rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns to help the Thunderbirds improve to 7-1 in the rout.

Those efforts also earned Pugh Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.

“I’ve always thought I had fairly good vision on the field, but there were quite a few times early last year that I was missing holes and getting ripped into by coaches,” Pugh said. “I’m fairly confident I see the hole every play this year. Once you see it, it’s all about hitting it hard.”

Pugh ranks fourth in 4A with an average of 88 rushing yards per game this season. His 12 rushing touchdowns are tied with Cheyenne Central junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett for most in the state.

Pugh has had four games in which he has scored at least two touchdowns. Against Kelly Walsh, Pugh had scoring runs of 1, 7, 9 and 13 yards.

“It’s nice to know the coaches have confidence in me near the goal line,” Pugh said. “(Offensive coordinator Kirk) Nelson is starting to trust me a little more this year. I might have been able to score a few more TDs last year, but our offense was different, and I hadn’t earned that trust yet.”

Pugh rushed for 630 yards and two touchdowns across East’s 12 games last fall. He wasn’t leaned on as heavily as a runner in East’s pass-heavy offense during his junior year.

“He was a big-time part of our offensive line last year,” said T-Birds head coach Chad Goff, who is in his 16th season. “He is the best blocking back we’ve had since I’ve been here. This year, he has become a really nice runner and is doing a good job for us.

“His understanding of how the blocking schemes and running game works, where the cuts are probably going to be when they’re needed and his vision are the biggest areas where he has improved.”

Pugh prides himself on his blocking. It might be the part of the game where he derives the most enjoyment.

“I like cracking kids,” he said with a smile. “It boost my ego a little bit to be able to put kids bigger than me on their butts.

“It’s my responsibility to help our team, whether I’m running the ball or not. If we’re passing the ball, the guys in the trenches need my help.”

Pugh spent the off-season working on his acceleration and overall speed. That work yields the highest dividends when he is stopping and starting while weaving his way through traffic.

“I had to be able to make a cut and accelerate right away,” Pugh said. “I feel like I do a pretty good job of that right now. I’m not the fastest guy out there, but I’ve gotten better.

“My speed and ability to accelerate out of the hole is where I wanted to improve the most. Last year, I was getting caught in the second level a lot. This year, I feel like I’m doing a good job of breaking out.”

Pugh has maintained the effort he has always had, even as other aspects of his running have improved, Goff said.

“There have been times he has been hit in the backfield, but he breaks those tackles and finds ways to get us positive yards,” the coach said. “He doesn’t have too many plays that are negative yards.”

Others recognized for their efforts include:

n Keagan Bartlett and Eli Castillo, football, Cheyenne Central: Bartlett, a junior, rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns during a 42-18 loss at Rock Springs.

Castillo, a senior, posted 10.5 tackles in that game.

n Ethan Brinkman, football, East: The junior linebacker posted 15 tackles during East’s 40-7 win at Kelly Walsh.

n Kira Brownell, girls swimming, Central: The senior won two events and was second in two others last week.

n Jacob Frentheway, boys cross-country, Central: The senior won the Class 4A East Regional title in 16 minutes, 23.54 seconds to help the Indians win the team title.

n Braeden Hughes, football, Cheyenne South: the senior rushed for 150 yards on 14 carries during the Bison’s 42-19 loss to Laramie.

n Stu Lerwick and Dalton Schaefer, football, Pine Bluffs: Lerwick passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns during the Hornets’ 63-6 victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie.

Schaefer rushed for 94 yards and four touchdowns in that win.

n Diomena Mercer, Emma Norris, Rylee Jo Ward, volleyball, Burns: Mercer, a senior libero, recorded 36 digs to help the Lady Broncs go 2-0 last week.

Norris, a junior, had 23 kills and 18 digs in those matches.

Ward, a senior, posted 54 assists and 17 digs.

n Kaya Pillivant, girls cross-country, Central: The senior won the Class 4A East Regional with a time of 19 minutes, 7.62 seconds, to help the Lady Indians win the team title.