LCSD1 experiences downward trend in COVID-19 cases

From left, Ryker Hager, 15, Emily Woods, 15, and Joey Barto, 15, wear their masks while waiting together after school Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at South High School. Laramie County School District 1 officials report far fewer COVID-19-related quarantines since they implemented a mask mandate for students and staff indoors on district property. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Mandatory COVID-19 quarantines for students and faculty in Laramie County School District 1 have declined significantly within the past month.

Fewer than 10 individuals are currently being sent home a day by the district, which is a drastic reduction from the more than 100 quarantines a day at the start of the school year.

Numbers began to fall after the LCSD1 Board of Trustees voted unanimously Sept. 8 to require students and staff to wear masks indoors on district property. The mask mandate was put into place by school officials and followed the advice of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo and trustees shared their concern for the lack of in-person learning students were experiencing due to the high volume of quarantines and COVID-19 cases, which was the main justification for the mask mandate.

The night the special session was held to address health protocols, school officials reported nearly 1,000 students and faculty had been quarantined within the first month of classes.

LCSD1 Head Nurse Janet Farmer said this has been greatly reduced by the use of masks.

“We have a lot fewer quarantines,” she said. “Whereas, before the mask mandate, we could have been quarantining anywhere from 10 to 30 kids per positive case.”

And in larger schools, such as a junior high or high school, between 70 and 80 students had to be quarantined after exposure to a single COVID-positive student or staff member, Farmer said.

Farmer said she and other district nurses are continuing to contact trace, but it has been less overwhelming in terms of quantity. There are fewer calls to make to parents, and it is easier to confirm whether someone has been exposed.

Although there are fewer quarantines required, the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise. The district has reported that more than 400 students and 89 staff members in Cheyenne have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two months.

With the exception of the first few days of school in August, there hasn't been a week where there have been fewer than 20 new cases reported in LCSD1. Mondays are often the peak for reporting, because parents will observe their child's illness throughout the weekend and call their local school official on Monday.

Farmer said the cases are likely caused by exposure outside of school, but masking has helped prevent mass quarantines and virus spread on district property.

But even with an overall downward trend in quarantines and case volume, there is still pushback from some in the community.

At the latest LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, several parents and students came forward to express their doubt that masks were working. Many asked the board to reconsider the mandate and give parents the choice to send their child to school with a mask.

“I’m asking that you boldly vote for choice on these issues before ‘just for now’ becomes forever,” said parent Amy Fitch.

She shared an emotional testimonial with the trustees and was not alone. Parents expressed their children’s discomfort and anxieties due to mask wearing, while some students came up to advocate for themselves.

Those who had medical exemptions said they felt excluded and unsupported by school faculty.

“I just want to be treated like the other kids,” said one student.

Even after outcry from some community members, there were others who said the mask mandate should stay in place.

Dr. Andrew Rose, a local pediatrician, addressed the board on Monday and said the numbers have only just started to fall, and it is important to keep health protocols in place to help keep it that way. He said he has continued to treat children for COVID-19 in the clinic, even as recently as this past weekend.

Other health professionals who attended shared his sentiments.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re on a downhill trend, but it’s going to take awhile,” said Farmer. “I don’t want to end the mask mandate and then get us back to where we were in early September.”