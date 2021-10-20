CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia teachers union sues WV county over COVID-19 school policy

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago

West Virginia teachers union is suing a county board of education over its COVID-19 policies.

The West Virginia Education Association filed the lawsuit Monday against the Putnam County Board of Education.

Under the policy, face coverings are optional for students and staff. Masks will become mandatory for at least five days if 25% of a high school’s students test positive or if 15% of an elementary or middle school’s students test positive.

The lawsuit claims the board’s policies on contact tracing, masks, quarantines and seating charts violate state reportable disease rules. The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction.

Elizabethian
8d ago

Aren't these "teachers" ever happy? Go to North Korea if you choose to live in a dictatorship. Most people choose to live in a society with freedom of choice, freedom of speech, free will & the right to not be all inclusive with healthcare. 🙄

