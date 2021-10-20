DitD & Open Post - 10/20/21: Holding My Breath Edition

The captain of the New Jersey Devils is a really good hockey player. I know you all know this, but it’s worth highlighting a little piece of that once again. Thursday night in that debacle against Washington, despite being down multiple goals for most of the game, the Devils still ended negative in the possession game. Washington posted a 50.55% CF percentage at 5 on 5 play, with the Devils only ending at 49.45%. This was mostly thanks to the first period, where the Caps absolutely dominated to the tune of a 59.38 CF%. The Devils turned that around by the 3rd period, with a 58.33 CF%, but it was not enough to counteract the atrocious first period they had in terms of the run of play. It also clearly didn’t help on the scoreboard either.
