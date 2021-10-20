CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DitD & Open Post - 10/20/21: Holding My Breath Edition

By Nate Pilling
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo proud of our young son Dawson Mercer, who scored his first goal as the Devils defeated the Kraken 4-2 in a chippy affair on Tuesday night. Perhaps the bigger storyline, though, was a first-period hit that injured Jack Hughes and took him out of the game. [NHL] [NorthJersey.com]....

The Devils May Need to Look to the AHL for Reinforcements

There is an old proverb goes something like “even the best-laid plans of mice and men go astray.” Regardless of how well-laid you think the Devils’ plans were for the 2021-22 season, it is safe to say that with Jack Hughes likely being out for a substantial stretch of time with a dislocated shoulder, they have almost immediately gone astray. The Devils first game without their sidelined budding star went about as poorly as many feared it might, as the Devils were thoroughly snuffed out by their current most daunting nemesis, the Washington Capitals. Yesterday, Gerard dug into the potential troubles the Devils are looking at without Hughes in the lineup. Those worries bore out promptly, with much of the Devils’ roster looking out of sorts on Thursday.
Devils in the Details - 10/22/21: Pain Edition

I’m convinced that the Devils may never beat the Caps again. With a 4-1 bummer on Thursday night, the Devils suffered their ninth straight loss to the Capitals. [NHL] [NorthJersey.com]. ICYMI: Here’s the update on Jack Hughes from the Devils. “On Tuesday night against Seattle, Jack Hughes suffered a dislocation...
What’s Happening with the New Jersey Devils Offense Without Jack Hughes So Far

On Tuesday, October 19, a terrible event occurred to the New Jersey Devils. In the first period, Jeremy Lauzon undercut the legs of Jack Hughes in the right corner of the Seattle Kraken defensive zone in the first period. Hughes slammed to the ice and went off the ice. We now know it was a dislocated shoulder. We also know that meant Hughes would be out for some time. And we know that the Devils would be worse off for it.
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/20/21

Bruins (-142): 1-Star Rating Out of 5. The Philadelphia Flyers have had a relatively easy start to the season but will face a more sincere challenge from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The Flyers opened up the season with a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks before knocking off the Seattle Kraken in their second game. Both games came on home ice, and the Flyers underwhelmed in both.
AHL Shuffle: 10/20/21

It’s a quiet day on the NHL schedule with only two games scheduled, so the AHL transaction wire is equally silent. Still, there have been a couple of moves and as always we’ll keep track of any further ones right here. Atlantic Division. The Ottawa Senators have sent Filip Gustavsson...
How the Bruins stack up in value among NHL teams

What does being an Original Six team with a streak of 14 straight winning seasons in a top-10 media market get you in terms of franchise valuation?. According to Sportico, it makes the Boston Bruins the fifth-most valuable franchise -- third-most valuable in the U.S. -- in the 32-team NHL, per data released Thursday.
Nico Driving Play, Even On Bad Nights

The captain of the New Jersey Devils is a really good hockey player. I know you all know this, but it’s worth highlighting a little piece of that once again. Thursday night in that debacle against Washington, despite being down multiple goals for most of the game, the Devils still ended negative in the possession game. Washington posted a 50.55% CF percentage at 5 on 5 play, with the Devils only ending at 49.45%. This was mostly thanks to the first period, where the Caps absolutely dominated to the tune of a 59.38 CF%. The Devils turned that around by the 3rd period, with a 58.33 CF%, but it was not enough to counteract the atrocious first period they had in terms of the run of play. It also clearly didn’t help on the scoreboard either.
