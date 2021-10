It’s a calm before the storm kind of day for MLB today. There were no games on the calendar for this date even if each of the LCS series had gone to the maximum seven games rather than ending sooner. This was always going to be the day off before the World Series, and so here we are: The Series starts tomorrow night. I feel exceptionally ‘meh’ about Atlanta vs. Houston. I’m going to guess I’m not the only one.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO