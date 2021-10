It doesn’t matter that he wasn’t great, Max Fried was able to help the Atlanta Braves out in a big way with his outing in Game 2 of the World Series. After Charlie Morton went down with a devastating injury in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, the Atlanta Braves needed a solid outing from their starting pitcher. Despite the fact that the Houston Astros were able to put up some runs on Max Fried, he was able to do a pretty big favor for Brian Snitker.

