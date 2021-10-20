CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dead at 85

Antelope Valley Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer US Rep. Bill Zeliff, a three-term Republican best known for helping lead the congressional investigation of the government’s disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, has died. He was 85. Zeliff, who represented southern and eastern New Hampshire in the US House from 1991 to...

www.avpress.com

Union Leader

Bill Zeliff, RIP: Hospitality plus

The death of former Congressman Bill Zeliff this week reminded us of what an outgoing and hospitable man was the former innkeeper from Jackson. Zeliff worked hard at making others feel comfortable at the magical Christmas Farm Inn that he bought in 1975 and ran with his wife, Sydna, for years thereafter. Like many a Granite Stater, he was not a native. But he added much to New Hampshire’s fabric when he was here.
POLITICS
Seacoast Current

Former NH Rep. Bill Zeliff Dies at Age 85

Former New Hampshire congressman Bill Zeliff has died at the age of 85 at his home in Florida. The Republican originally from East Orange, New Jersey represented the First Congressional District from 1991 to 1997 before attempting a run for governor in 1996. He lost the primary to Ovide Lamontagne who in turn lost the election to then-state Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
POLITICS
Union Leader

Former Rep. Bill Zeliff remembered for dedication to constituents, love of people

Former Congressman Bill Zeliff, who died Monday at 85, is being remembered for the way he applied his gregarious personality and ethic of hospitality to public service. New Hampshire political hands who knew Zeliff during his three terms in Congress in the early 1990s and during his 1996 campaign for governor said he was good at connecting with people and enjoyed finding ways to help — all while pursuing his goals of making federal government smaller and more efficient.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beavercountyradio.com

Rep. Doyle, Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation Dean, to Retire

Doyle, Pennsylvania congressional delegation dean, to retire. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the dean of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, will not seek another term in office in next year’s election, bringing his career in Washington to an end after 28 years. Doyle said Monday that the pandemic accelerated his thoughts about retirement plans with his wife and redistricting will likely bring substantial change to the district’s boundaries. The 68-year-old Doyle was first elected in 1994. His district includes all of Pittsburgh and some of its increasingly leftward-leaning suburbs, and has easily won re-election in the heavily Democratic district. Doyle’s retirement could set off a scramble among the city’s Democrats in a bid to replace him.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats Make Renewed Push For US Senate To Pass Federal Elections Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Democrats in Congress and the state legislature again urged the U.S. Senate to approve a federal elections bill. The legislation is called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and is named after the civil rights leader and Congressman who died last year. The U.S. House passed the measure in August in a very close, party-line vote. During a virtual news conference Tuesday, State Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who also serves as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus said, “We’re calling upon the U..S. Senate to take immediate action to pass this very important bill and...
TEXAS STATE
Ironton Tribune

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Stop IRS spying on ordinary Americans

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is from a letter sent by U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, and his colleagues to U.S. Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen calling on her to abandon these efforts by the Internal Revenue Service to monitor bank accounts. Johnson cosponsored the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act, which would prevent the IRS from surveilling bank accounts.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Daily Beast

GOP Rep. Booted Off Jan. 6 Panel Is Running a Shadow Probe

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) was one of the two Republicans that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) booted from the Jan. 6 Committee in July, but Donald Trump’s staunch ally appears to be using his brief association with the panel to run a shadow investigation of his own. According to two sources...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Passing the torch: U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle to retire after current term

This story will be updated. U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the long-serving member of the House from Pennsylvania, will not seek a 15th term in Congress, he said Monday afternoon. “I believe time has come to pass the torch to the next generation,” Mr. Doyle said at his South Side district office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Austin American-Statesman

Rep. Israel: Transgender sports bill another partisan distraction

These final days of a third special legislative session have been filled with their fair share of emotion. Thursday night, after three legislative sessions and four hearings this year, the Texas House passed what is now known as House Bill 25, which bans transgender athletes from participating in school sports on a team that reflects their gender identity. And by Friday afternoon, the Texas Senate suspended all necessary rules in order to hold an immediate hearing on the legislation without the opportunity for public input and without video broadcast.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

State of Terror by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny review – politics and patriotism

Having failed to follow Bill Clinton in the line of American presidents, former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton matches one of her husband’s retirement projects: a co-written political thriller. State of Terror – written with Louise Penny, author of the Inspector Gamache crime series set in Francophone Canada – follows Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s The President Is Missing (2018) and The President’s Daughter (2021).
BOOKS & LITERATURE

