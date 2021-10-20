Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dead at 85

Doyle, Pennsylvania congressional delegation dean, to retire. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the dean of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, will not seek another term in office in next year’s election, bringing his career in Washington to an end after 28 years. Doyle said Monday that the pandemic accelerated his thoughts about retirement plans with his wife and redistricting will likely bring substantial change to the district’s boundaries. The 68-year-old Doyle was first elected in 1994. His district includes all of Pittsburgh and some of its increasingly leftward-leaning suburbs, and has easily won re-election in the heavily Democratic district. Doyle’s retirement could set off a scramble among the city’s Democrats in a bid to replace him.
Comments / 0